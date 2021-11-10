Mardi Gras 2022 will stroll through the streets of downtown Lafayette Feb. 18 with the return of the Krewe de Canailles' walking parade.
After switching to a drive-by parade in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the krewe is back with a new walking parade route and theme.
The 2022 parade will start at 7 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts and will end at the ACA, culminating in an afterparty.
"Hell(n)o Acadiana: Our Best and Worst Moments" is the theme of the 2022 Krewe de Canailles parade. It's a celebration of all things Acadiana, the good and the bad, staying true to the light-hearted spirit of the krewe.
"We all love Acadiana, right? We love the vibe at that first fall Downtown Alive concert, the happiness (and afternoon nap) that comes with a perfect plate lunch, and all the amazing things unique to our area – our music, our culture, and the KSMB Freeze Mobile," the krewe's website says. "But like all relationships, it’s complicated. Acadiana has so many ups – but it’s got some downs, too."
The krewe's fifth annual parade celebrates the best and worst moments of living in Acadiana, "because if we can’t laugh at ourselves, can we really call ourselves Canailles?" the website states.
Membership is open to the public. The $60 fee and covers walking in the parade and entry into the afterparty.