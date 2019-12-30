Funeral arrangements have been set for Ian Biggs, the 51-year-old pilot who lost his life along with four passengers in a Saturday morning plane crash in Lafayette.
The memorial service for Biggs will happen at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home at 2424 N. University Ave. in Lafayette, according to an obituary.
Visitation will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday in the chapel until the time of the service, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Calvary Cemetery, 355 Teurlings Drive in Lafayette.
Walters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The obituary did not include details about Biggs beyond the funeral arrangements, and the family has said they will not be issuing any statements or conducting interviews at this time.
A few people have shared public posts on Facebook about Biggs' life and legacy as a pilot, a friend and a person.
Many have called the pilot a hero for avoiding the apartment complexes, businesses and homes near the intersection of Verot School and Feu Follet roads where the crash occurred.
"Ian Biggs, the heroic pilot, has flown my husband in that plane many many times," Carolyn Castille wrote on Saturday. "I always took it for granted he would return."
It's still unclear is exactly what happened in the moments before the plane crashed.
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board suggested during a Monday news conference that the aircraft was not preparing to land because the plane's flaps were up.
In addition to Biggs, Saturday's plane crash claimed the lives of passengers Robert Vaughn Crisp II, Carley McCord, Gretchen Vincent and Michael "Walker" Vincent.
Stephen "Wade" Berzas, the only one of the six aboard the plane to survive the crash, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Another person, Danielle Britt, is hospitalized at University Medical Center in New Orleans after suffering serious burns when her vehicle flipped and caught on fire as the plane crashed to the ground.
Local businesswoman Michele Ezell, who owns Tsunami Sushi, called Biggs "one of the most thoughtful humans" she knows in a Saturday Facebook post.
"You and my friend Gretchen David Vincent will do good things in the next life," Ezell wrote, "and watch over those left here."