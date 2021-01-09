In Lafayette Parish and across the state, opioid-involved overdose deaths are rising, according to data from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.
In 2020, there were 60 opioid-related overdose deaths in the parish compared to 45 in 2019. The number has doubled since 2017, when there were 26 fatal overdoses related to opioids.
The Acadiana Advocate, Axis Behavioral Health and KATC will present a virtual town hall on the opioid crisis at noon Tuesday. The public is invited to join the event, first in series of three, which will be live-streamed on Facebook.
Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas, District Court Judge Thomas Duplantier and Lafayette Parish Coroner Ken Odinet will be among the panelists who will dive into the local opioid overdose numbers and the factors behind them.
Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone hydrocodone, codeine and morphine.
It's not just a local problem; nationally, opioids are involved in nearly 70% of all overdose deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Coronavirus worries and the economic fallout of the pandemic have worsened the situation.
More than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020, the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to data from the CDC.
The pandemic seems to have created a perfect storm for substance misuse and overdose by inducing stress and disrupting routines and in-person support services.
“The disruption to daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit those with substance use disorder hard,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said recently. “As we continue the fight to end this pandemic, it’s important to not lose sight of different groups being affected in other ways. We need to take care of people suffering from unintended consequences.”
In Lafayette Parish, overdoses may also be significantly higher than the data shows, according to Mark deClouet, psychiatric nurse practitioner at Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery, because many overdoses are not fatal. Because the coroner’s office only investigates overdoses involving death, there is no record for just how many opioid related overdoses there are within Lafayette Parish.
Odinet said emergency rooms are seeing overdose victims frequently.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Odinet said. “It’s much worse than you see here.”