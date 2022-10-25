Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Community Development and Planning Department and Lafayette Habitat for Humanity will partner in a program to offer grants for small-scale projects along the Evangeline Thruway corridor.
Residents, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations interested in enhancing Lafayette’s oldest neighborhoods — Freetown-Port Rico, La Place, McComb-Veazey, Oasis, and Quiet Town – can apply for funding to help revitalize areas that will be affected by the future I-49 Connector, LCG officials announced Monday. The effort is part of the Evangeline Corridor Initiative, a long-range plan to revitalize the communities near the Evangeline Thruway.
Neighborhood planning groups, or coteries, have worked together to address neighborhood concerns and develop revitalization strategies.
“Lafayette Habitat and LCG's Community Development & Planning team have had a long-standing partnership to create more affordable homeownership opportunities and to support resident-led revitalization efforts in Lafayette's core neighborhoods,” Habitat director Melinda Taylor said. “We are very excited to participate in any initiative that helps build capacity within the Coteries and other grass roots groups working to improve the quality of life in their communities”
Grants can be used for neighborhood resources, advocacy for improvements and building community participation to bolster community pride, LCG Community Development and Planning Director Mary Sliman said. Grants range from $1,000 to $5,000, and applications will be accepted until Dec. 1.
"LCG administration and staff are committed to supporting our neighborhood initiative,” Sliman said. “The City and Parish Councils have approved additional, ongoing operational funds to support our Coterie neighborhoods. Habitat for Humanity will be an ongoing partner in the facilitation of our neighborhood program.”