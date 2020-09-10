The U.S. Dept. of Transportation is providing $10 million to finish the final two phases of the University Avenue improvement project, Sen. Bill Cassidy’s office announced.
The money will pay for construction of a “multi-modal corridor” along North University Avenue between Walker Road, with the goals of reducing congesting, increasing safety and improving access to nearby neighborhoods, according to a press release.
Lafayette Consolidated Government has already spent $7.3 million on the project.
Cassidy’s office did not immediately respond to a query for more details on the nature of the funding.
The time frame for completing the project was not immediately clear.
