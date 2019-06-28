Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is out on bond today while an appeal of his felony conviction is pending.
Pope reported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center at noon Friday as ordered last week by 15th Judicial District Judge David Smith.
He was released shortly afterwards on a $25,000 bond set by Smith Friday morning. Smith ordered Pope to be monitored by GPS and imposed a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for working hours.
A jury convicted Pope in October on three felony malfeasance charges and one felony perjury charge. His attorneys argued that the perjury conviction should be dropped.
On Jun 19, Smith dropped the perjury charge, then sentenced Pope to three years in the parish jail on the three malfeasance charges, suspending all but one year.
His attorneys are appealing.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney also is appealing Smith's decision to drop the perjury charge and the sentence.
Meanwhile, The Current reported Friday Pope and the organizer of an unsuccessful recall petition against him reached a settlement in a federal civil rights lawsuit.
Steven Wilkerson filed the federal lawsuit and another in district court after Pope had him arrested in December 2017, the day the recall attempt failed, on a 20-year-old defective warrant for issuing worthless checks.
The Current reported court documents show the parties agreed to a confidential settlement.