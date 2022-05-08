The Junior League of Lafayette is launching a new teen program aimed at empowering high school girls by giving them the skills to be effective leaders and volunteers in their communities.
The program, Spark Teen Board, is open to high school juniors and seniors. There are 12 spots available on the inaugural board, which will run from September to May 2023. Applications are open through June 30.
The Spark Teen program was adopted from the Junior League of Pensacola and is part of a larger realignment of the Junior League of Lafayette’s focus areas and community programs as the group enters its 65th year, president-elect Monica Zuschlag said.
Junior League members noticed a lack of leadership avenues for teen girls outside of school and church-based activities and wanted to create a space that drew girls from across Lafayette Parish and helped build their sense of community investment, she said.
“We want to show them, ‘This is what’s going on in the community and this is how you can give back to your community in a good way’…This is [more than] having the opportunity to be part of a club at your high school,” the president-elect said.
Zuschlag said their team took Pensacola’s model, then reviewed the objectives and curriculum with United Way of Acadiana’s Leader in Me adviser and League members who are high school counselors to build out a well rounded program to fit Lafayette.
The Spark Teen Board will meet monthly.
Each meeting will include ice breakers, a guest speaker and small group breakouts for girls to dive deeper into topics such as financial literacy, building your leadership style, collaboration, advocacy and diversity and inclusion among themselves and with Junior League members, Zuschlag said.
“We want them to see women in leadership roles who are out there in our community that are doing big, great things…If Carlee Alm-LaBar can do it, they can do it too. If Angela Morrison, who was our first Black president of Junior League of Lafayette, can do it, then they can do it too. I think it's important for girls to see people in the community who look like them doing the job that they want to do,” she said.
There will also be an active component to the program, with the teens logging hours at Junior League fundraisers, service projects with nonprofit partners and awardees of the Junior League’s collaborative opportunity grant program, the president-elect said.
They may also have the chance to brainstorm and execute their own service project.
Grace Gallaspy, Spark program chair, said her seven years as an active Junior League member have helped her harness her voice and develop greater confidence in the value of her ideas and her ability as a leader.
Establishing that confidence in girls early is important because self-confidence, the ability to self advocate, knowing how to conduct yourself professionally and being able to work with a diverse group are transferable skills women can use in all areas, from home to school to work, she said.
“If we train these girls in the right way, they can take this way of thinking, this way of advocacy, this way they’ve been trained into everything they do. I see that in my own life. I’ve cultivated so many leadership skills that started in Junior League and then carried them over into my professional life,” Gallaspy said.
At the end of their term, the 12 Spark Teen Board members will be eligible for two $1,000 scholarships created exclusively for members of the board.
There will be a selection committee of Junior League members, but the cohort will also be able to vote for who they think the top two candidates should be, similar to how Junior League provisional classes vote for provisional member of the year, Zuschlag said.