Corey Jack has been named the first-ever executive director of Holy Rosary Institute, according to a statement from Dustin Cravins, president of the Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board, the nonprofit devoted to restoring the historic three-story building.
Jack is tasked with building and executing a long-term plan to restore the historic site. He assumed the role Sept. 1.
"I am thrilled to take on the role of executive director of Holy Rosary Institute, one of the most prominent African American institutions in the region," Jack said. "I look forward to working with the board to maximize the catalytic potential of this project and further solidify its future potential as an educational and cultural anchor for surrounding communities."
Jack most recently served as the manager of chamber affairs for One Acadiana, where he was responsible for managing the organization’s urban revitalization and development efforts to include working on development projects, incentive and zoning research and application, and building relationships with elected officials, city leadership and regional stakeholders.
“Corey brings several years of project management, development, and strategic planning experience which will be vital in moving the redevelopment efforts of the historic site forward,” Cravins siad. “Holy Rosary has a deep legacy, not only in Lafayette, but nationally, and the redevelopment of the site will recommit the building to the founders’ mission of making Holy Rosary a center for education, economic, health, social, cultural and spiritual development.”
HRI opened in 1913 in Lafayette as an industrial school for African American women and began accepting male students in 1947. Its doors closed in 1993 because the building was in significant disrepair. Throughout its 107-year history, HRI was primarily run by the Sisters of the Holy Family, the second oldest order of African American nuns in the United States.
The Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board is working with Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority on redevelopment of the institute, which is is listed as an endangered historic site by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The recently obtained more than five million dollars in funding from both federal and state programs.