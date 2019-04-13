Power outages are beginning to affect the Acadiana area as severe weather moves into the area.
SLEMCO, the Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corporation, said in a Facebook post Saturday that around 30,000 customers were without power across the Acadiana area at 3 p.m. By about 4 p.m., the company reported the number of outages was down to approximately 19,000.
“We can only ask for your patience at this time as we continue to restore power as quickly as possible,” the post said.
SLEMCO serves over 100,000 customers in Acadia, Avoyelles, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
SLEMCO encouraged customers to call 1-888-275-3626 or use SmartHub or the SLEMCO app to report an outage. The company said in the post their systems are overwhelmed by the high volume of calls, but to keep trying if you’re experiencing a power outage.
Public safety officials are also working several wire hazard calls in and around the Lafayette area as power lines are downed and trees fall.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. John Mowell said as of 4:40 p.m. Saturday deputies were working at least four downed power line or fallen tree calls. He said stop light outages were also being reported in the Broussard and Carencro areas.
Power lines were reported down in the 1200 block of Gendarme Road, the 100 block of Hugh Wallis Road, the intersection of Bossier Street and North Saint Antoine Street, and near the intersection of Bonin Road and Crest Circle in Youngsville between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m, Lafayette 911 records show.
Mowell cautioned drivers to reconsider going out as the weather worsens.
"We definitely caution people to avoid driving under these conditions with power lines and trees coming down. Stay off the street and remain inside until the weather passes if at all possible," Mowell said. "Definitely avoid the areas where we know power lines are down."