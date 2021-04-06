Parents looking for summer programs to keep their youngsters engaged and active may not find much through the parks and recreation department at Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory at a City Council meeting Tuesday under questioning by Councilman Glenn Lazard said there are no planned summer programs at this time by the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department.
Guillory said he's open to working with private organizations to form public-private partnerships in order to offer summer programming. His 2020-21 budget, which became effective Nov. 1, eliminated funding for things like temporary employees and officiating fees for athletics programs; instructor pay and janitorial supplies for swimming; and temporary employees for therapeutic programs.
"I'm deeply concerned," Lazard said. "The impression that the community is getting is that the administration made the decision that we are not going to invest in or we are going to limit our investment in recreation as much as we can absent private contributions or public-private partnerships."
Lafayette has been a standout for providing quality recreation programs, he said, particularly activities for underprivileged children who may not have access to private programs and facilities.
"Last year we agreed as to what the investment of the city should be and I assume we stuck to that," Lazard said. "Here we are talking about not having any kind of scheduled or programmed summer recreation programs.
"If we're talking about because of COVID, that's fully understandable. But if we're talking about not having any because of 'lack of funding,' that’s a whole 'nother story," he said.
The discussion grew out of council authorization for Guillory to sign a contract with City of Lafayette Aquatics to operate and manage the Earl J. Chris Pool at the Robicheaux Recreation Center on Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette. The council unanimously approved the agreement. The move is expected to save LCG an estimated $100,000 a year.
Representatives of COLA said they are looking at possibly taking over operation and programming at other city-owned pools.
"Last year, budget time was painful," Guillory said. "We had to put ourselves on a fiscal solid foundation."
Guillory instituted severe budget cuts to the parks and recreation department, closing four recreation and activity centers, all in poorer, predominantly Black neighborhoods, and forcing out long-time Director Gerald Boudreaux.
The mayor-president is pushing for more private-public partnerships like the one with COLA so he can further cut parks and recreation, which never brings in enough money to cover its costs. In 2019-20, it cost LCG $232,000 to operate the Earl J. Chris Pool. It generated only $44,000 in revenue.
"There’s more of this greatness out in this community," he said. "We have to continue tap into it."
A tax paid by property owners in the city of Lafayette, which hasn't been increased in decades, is the only source of funding dedicated to parks and recreation.
LCG previously entered into a contract with the Acadiana Community Tennis Association to operate and maintain tennis courts and a club house at Beaver Park in Lafayette. The association improved the club house, added a deck and hired a tennis pro who offers lessons, coordinates programming and operates the concessions.