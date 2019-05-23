Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco reprised an old Mark Twain line following a Facebook post with untimely news.

“Reports of my early demise are greatly exaggerated,” Blanco joked Thursday in a phone call to an Advocate reporter to dispel the Internet report.

“It’s the first time that the Internet has killed me,” she also joked.

Blanco, 78, is gravely ill with incurable melanoma. She was diagnosed and treated for a rare eye cancer in 2011. It returned and spread to her liver in 2017.

She has been undergoing chemotherapy at various times in recent years but is doing well enough now that she is no longer receiving hospice care at her Lafayette home, as had been reported a month ago.

Blanco said she was traveling to Baton Rouge on Thursday for a grandchild’s school graduation.

Blanco was Louisiana’s first female governor, from 2004-08.