Charges against a Lafayette woman for barbecuing in front of Mayor-President Josh Guillory's house have been dropped.
Tara Fogleman Loxey, 46, announced on Facebook outside the Lafayette Parish courthouse Monday that the district attorney's office dropped two misdemeanor charges against her related to the August grilling protest.
Loxey set up a grill and barbecued burgers and hot dogs on the side of the street in front of Guillory's house hoping, she said, to get him outside to talk to her about the fatal shooting of Trayford Pellerin by three police officers a few weeks earlier.
She was charged with obstruction of a public passage and disturbing the peace for the August incident. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office served her with papers last week telling her to appear in court because District Attorney Don Landry, who took office in January, was pursuing the charges.
Loxey said following the court hearing Monday that she agreed to stay 100 feet away from Guillory's wife and children, but is allowed to continue protesting, even at City Hall and during meetings where Guillory is in attendance.
This is a developing story.