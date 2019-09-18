Lafayette Utilities System was three hours late notifying Louisiana State Police the day a water plant near downtown accidentally released 2,500 pounds of hydrated lime that rained down on surrounding homes and businesses, forcing 27 residents to evacuate for two days and prompting 14 people to seek medical care.
LUS took four hours to notify the Louisiana State Police emergency response hotline that hydrated lime from its North Water Treatment Plant on Buchanan Street had became airborne and dispersed into the neighborhood, according to Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality documents. LUS workers were supposed to notify the hotline within an hour of the incident.
New details about the Feb. 3 release are available from recently-released DEQ documents. They show the city-owned utility was cited by the DEQ for late notification of the state police and for failing to control the release of the hydrated lime.
Interim LUS Director Jeff Stewart said the utility system notified the National Response Center Hotline, assuming they would contact all the necessary parties, including Louisiana State Police, because they provided LUS with an incident number. The National Response Center Hotline people did not contact state police.
LUS, Stewart said, has not been fined by DEQ and he does not anticipate any fines.
Environmental Safety and Health Consulting Services, a hazardous response company, helped LUS clean up the spilled lime over three days. The company was paid about $20,000, Stewart said. Documents show most of the lime spilled onto the roof of the water treatment plant. Some became airborne and left a coat of dust on neighboring roofs, lawns, automobiles and roads.
In an Aug. 13 warning letter to LUS, Maggie Turner, DEQ air enforcement division environmental scientist manager, said an inspection report noting areas of concern about the lime release was forwarded to the DEQ enforcement division. The findings, she wrote, were based on an inspection on or about Feb. 3 to determine compliance with the Louisiana Environmental Quality Act and supporting regulations.
"All violations at your facility will be taken into consideration in determining what further actions this office will take," she wrote.
Turner referenced an Aug. 7 full compliance inspection at the North Water Treatment Plant that advised LUS to amend its incident investigation policy to include new regulations, to provide documentation that the facility is included in the community emergency response plan and to provide documentation that the facility has coordinated its response actions with the city fire department.
She advised LUS to immediately take steps to ensure compliance with all environmental regulations and submit a written response within 30 days of receipt of the Aug. 7 letter.
Stewart provided The Acadiana Advocate with documents responding to DEQ's concerns. Keenan Menard, LUS water operations supervisor, wrote that since the Feb. 3 incident, LUS updated and revised its call list for emergencies and retrained employees about the proper notification protocol and spill prevention. Attached documents also explain a new protocol for daily visual inspection of lime solos and protocol for before, during and after lime transfers.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, as workers transferred lime via a pneumatic line from a storage silo to a feed silo, they discovered lime on the grounds of the North Treatment Plant. Upon inspecting equipment on the roof they discovered a gauging cap was off, allowing the release of lime. The substance spread over one to two city blocks around the water treatment plant. Several residents complained of breathing, eye irritation and skin irritation.
Lime, Stewart said, is used to treat water so that it isn't too hard or soft.
Documents show it took LUS more than 10 hours to advise residents to evacuate or shelter in place.
State police hazardous materials experts determined the lime was not a hazardous material, Stewart said. It is an irritant, but not hazardous.
Stewart said he made the decision at 9 p.m. Feb. 3 to evacuate the neighborhood for a more efficient cleanup the next day. Stewart said, with a dusting of white lime on roads and lawns, he didn't want people driving, walking or riding bicycles through the lime, spreading it.
Workers went door-to-door, he said, recommending people leave their homes or shelter in place. Some were put up in hotels and provided per diem money for food. Those who chose to remain home were brought food the next day. One elderly woman who stayed home needed groceries. She provided LUS with a grocery list and LUS brought her groceries, he said.
Timeline of LUS response Feb. 3:
- 10:30 a.m., LUS workers notice lime release
- 10:44 a.m., LUS water operations supervisor, Keenan Menard, is called
- 11:18 a.m., Craig Gautreaux, LUS water and wasterwater operations manager, called by Menard
- 12:20 p.m., ES&H Consulting Services is called about environmental cleanup
- 12:33 p.m., Menard notifies National Response Center
- 1 p.m., ES&H arrives at North Water Treatment Plant
- 2:47 p.m., Menard calls Louisiana State Police hotline
- 4:15 p.m., Lafayette Fire Department is called
- 4:30 p.m., fire department representative arrives
- 9 p.m., residents advised to shelter in place or evacuate
- 10:05 p.m., evacuation concluded