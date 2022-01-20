As a freezing cold front is approaching the Acadiana region on Thursday night, parishes’ nonprofit organizations and service providers are holding up to assist the community in need of assistance.
But many in the state still don’t think the front will be a repetition of the ice storm that left roads closed and power out for days in February 2021. "This won't be like that," said to The Advocate Kevin Owens, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Slidell.
Last year, the storm brought temperatures to record-lows in the teens and 20s, with ice staying on the ground for long after the storm hit on Feb. 15.
This time, forecasters showed that Thursday night’s low is expected to be around 30 degrees in the Lafayette Parish. Low temperatures will fall again on Friday and Saturday nights, with a 25 and 24 degrees forecast, respectively. Wind chills could feel like 15 degrees.
Forecasters also said the combination of rain and freezing temperatures could result in a light glaze of ice, potentially making roads and bridges slippery.
“Freezing temperatures create a number of hazards that Louisianians don’t deal with as often as other parts of the country,” said Edward Bush, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Capital Area-West Chapter in a statement Thursday morning. “Whether at home or on the road, people can protect themselves and others by following practical advice developed by the Red Cross.”
The American Red Cross of Louisiana issued safety tips, recommending wearing layered clothing. It also warned avoiding heating homes with an oven or stove and unnecessary traveling as about 70% of deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles. “If you lose your power, turn off and unplug everything to avoid power surges when power is restored,” the Red Cross said. “If you use a generator, place it outdoors in dry conditions away from windows or doors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use a generator inside.”
Those who need help in Lafayette can call the free toll number 232-HELP, which is active 24/7. “We are here to provide housing resources as they become available in our area during this winter weather and the freezing front,” said Neka Mire, Contact Center Lead at 232-HELP. “We are open 24 hours a day to provide the information our partners provide to us in real-time.”
To assist the people who are looking for an emergency housing solution, The Refinery Mission in Opelousas planned to remain open on Thursday night. The shelter is dedicated to single men. In New Iberia, the Iberia Homeless Shelter is offering help and aid to up to 30 homeless individuals for the next two nights. Those who have access to the shelter need to test negative to COVID-19. In Lafayette, the Catholic Charities of Acadiana (CCA) is opening its St. Joseph Shelter from 6 pm to 6 am from Thursday through the weekend.
“As long as we have these dangerous conditions, we are going to stay open,” said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for the Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “We can welcome up to 40 people in this shelter. But we are not going to turn our back to people coming to know our door. We can arrange mattresses and assist anyone who is in need.” Broussard said it is always dangerous to live outside, not only when the weather is bad. “But when the conditions are so extreme, it can definitely be more dangerous. People lose their lives,” he said.
The Catholic Charities of Acadiana is also appealing to the community to help offset the cost of operating the freeze shelter through monetary donations or an Amazon wishlist.
The extreme conditions expected for the next few days might also challenge the electric grid across the Acadiana parishes. Following the 2021 freeze, Entergy said in a press note Thursday that it conducted “a significant review of its preparedness and protection against extreme conditions, developed a comprehensive plan to better protect our infrastructure from cold, and made substantial progress in our work on improving those protections.”
Brandon Scardigli, a spokesperson for Entergy, stressed the importance of having a kit of basic supplies and signing up for text alerts provided by the company. “Forecasts are calling for the possibility of wintry precipitation in some portions of the state overnight tonight through Friday morning,” Scardigli said.
“We have a number of helpful preparation tips related to winter weather on our Entergy Storm Center at entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/winterweather/. Make sure your contact information is up-to-date in our system so that you can receive timely and pertinent information from us.”