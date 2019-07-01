Approximately 12,000 people in the Greater Lafayette area who haven't been able to vote for years because of criminal convictions may be eligible to vote Oct. 12.
A new law, Act 636, took effect March 1, restoring the voting rights of thousands of Louisiana residents who spent time in jail.
Two groups, Voice of the Experienced (VOTE) and Black Votes Matter, were in Lafayette Monday on a statewide tour to register formerly incarcerated individuals.
Lafayette resident Consuela Gaines spent 22 years in prison after using a shotgun to break her then boyfriend out of jail. Then 23 years old, she was charged as a violent offender and sentenced to 47 years in the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women at St. Gabriel.
Gaines was released 2 1/2 years ago and can't register to vote for another 2 1/2 years. But she was working with the Lafayette chapter of VOTE Monday to help others who served their time and are eligible to register to vote.
It's especially important that people register to vote with gubernatorial elections and local elections in October and November, and the presidential election in 2020.
Voting, Gaines said, is one of the main privileges of being a citizen.
"It gives us a voice," she said. "I have no say in who's president. I have no say in who's governor. I have no say on who's on the council. I have no voice in that."
For years, a previously jailed person had to be completely off probation and parole to register to vote. Now, they can still be on parole.
Some people have been out of jail for 20 years and still couldn't register because they're on lifetime parole, she said.
Now once they're out of prison five years they're eligible to vote. Until the law was changed, Gaines would have had to wait at least 20 years to vote.
Formerly jailed residents can register to vote if they are off probation and parole, they have been on parole at least five years and they have not been incarcerated on a probation violation, according to Kendra Davis of VOTE.
Sept. 21 is the deadline to register to vote in the Oct. 12 election for a packed ballot including governor, Lafayette mayor-president, Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council.
Herman L. Simon of Youngsville didn't wait for Monday's voter registration drive. When he heard he was eligible to vote about six weeks ago, he went to the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Office at 1010 Lafayette St. in downtown Lafayette.
For seven years, including the 2016 presidential election, Simon couldn't vote following a felony conviction and prison sentence for multiple drunk driving arrests.
"When you come out of prison they say you have no rights," Lafayette resident Wallace Senegal said.
Simon concurred.
"I had all my rights stripped from me," he said. "You listen to something, but you have no opinion. You have no word. You can't say anything."