BREAUX BRIDGE — Louisiana’s only waterway on the National Water Trails System, the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail, is about to get the first of many informational kiosks along the trail.
An unveiling of the first kiosk is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Parc de Pont Breaux, 100 St. Bernard St., in Breaux Bridge.
Bayou Teche Paddle Trail, a T.E.C.H.E. Project initiative, is a 135-mile long paddle trail begins in Port Barre and traverses through four parishes and 13 towns until the end of the line in Berwick.
David Dahlquist, who heads the T.E.C.H.E. Project’s fundraising, paddle trail planning and signage operations, said the orientation kiosks, or information kiosks are two-sided.
“One side gives a map of the entire Bayou Teche because people need to be able have a good sense of where they are along the bayou and in the landscape and what town they’re in,” said Dahlquist. “The second side will ultimately be the unique stories of each of the communities.
“So, you get both,” he said. “You get an understanding where you are and then you get on the other side what is there that surrounds you and what are the stories of what makes each of these places so important.”
Once in the ground, the nearly eight-feet tall kiosk will not post commercial information regarding restaurants, motels or nightclubs.
“This is about cultural, historic, natural and scenic resources of the Bayou Teche,” said Dahlquist. “There are plenty of places to get the commercial information — the convention and visitors bureaus, the city, the Internet — the information is there.
“This is information that is almost unique,” Dahlquist said. “I don’t know of another source that you’re going to have this kind of information.”
The kiosk is first of 15 planned for trailheads in towns along the bayou named by the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana.
“We have the communities located and they’re going to be associated with the floating docks,” said Dahlquist. “So wherever there’s a floating dock, there’s going to be one of these information kiosks.”
At this time, there are four other floating docks in place: Port Barre, St. Martinville, Loureauville and Charenton.
“And so, that will be the next wave of kiosks going in,” he said. “Each of these is in park settings, so each one will be a little bit different relative to the dock.”
All of the main communities along the Bayou Teche, from Port Barre to Berwick, will eventually host a kiosk, Dahlquist said.
“We just received a grant to install three more floating docks in three more of the communities,” he said. “And hopefully that project will be along within a year. So we’ll have more docks and then we’ll follow-up at those locations with these information kiosks.”
The T.E.C.H.E. Project is seeking help to cover the costs of the kiosks.
“ St. Martin Parish has been terrific,” said Dahlquist. “They’re picking up the cost for five of the locations.”
Lafayette-based Slemco is co-sponsoring two and the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District is sponsoring the Port Barre kiosk.
“So we’re also in a campaign to gain financial sponsors for these,” Dahlquist said. “And they’ll be recognized on the panel.”