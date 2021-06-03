You can show your support for healthier menu options at Acadiana restaurants Friday during Ochsner Eat Fit's annual Dine Out Day.

Eat Fit, which started in New Orleans in 2012 and expanded in 2018 to Baton Rouge and Acadiana, is a campaign that helps non-chain restaurants, markets and festivals identify and create dishes that are low in calories, sugar, animal fats and sodium.

"What we do is work with local restaurants free of charge," Yvette Quantz, operations and marketing dietician for Ochsner’s Eat Fit Acadiana, said in 2018. "We mark the meals that meet our criteria with an Eat Fit seal, but we also do the work to add calorie counts to them if they want."

For an item on a restaurant's menu to be considered an Eat Fit meal, it must be no more than 600 calories, have no more than 800 milligrams of sodium, no more than 5 grams of added sugar or no more than 8 grams of animal based animal fat.

Typically, restaurants participating in Dine Out Day will donate a portion of sales to Eat Fit's team of dietitians, to support their work with restaurant chefs and owners. This year, 100 percent of the profit will stay with the Eat Fit partners. All proceeds raised in Eat Fit restaurants will stay in the restaurant to encourage their rebuilding and growth after the hardships many faced due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s been a difficult year for our local restaurant community, and they need our support now more than ever,” said Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and Ochsner Eat Fit founder. “We look forward to the public joining us on June 4 to not only support our partner restaurants, but also Eat Fit’s mission to inspire our community to live their strongest, healthiest lives.”

Participating Dine Out restaurants in the Lafayette area include:

Deano’s Pizza

Good Eats Kitchen

Café Vermilionville

Tsunami

Zea

A full list of statewide participating restaurants is available at www.EatFitDineOut.com.