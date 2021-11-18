Two South Louisiana Catholics moved a step closer to sainthood this week, courtesy of the U.S. bishops meeting in Baltimore.
The bishops voted overwhelmingly to advance the cause of beatification and canonization for lay Catholics Servant of God August “Nonco” Pelafigue of Arnaudville and Servant of God Charlene Richard of the Richard community in Acadia Parish.
The vote took place at the bishops' fall meeting in Baltimore this week.
Pelafigue was a teacher and catechist who died at 89 in 1977. Richard was only 12 and a schoolgirl when she died of leukemia in 1959.
A prepared statement from the diocese said Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, addressed his brother bishops Wednesday to tell them the stories of these two devoted Catholics, who, each in different ways inspired others in devoting themselves to the Catholic faith.
Charlene died at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital some 16 days after her diagnosis with a fatal illness but offered up her suffering to God and prayed for the healing and conversion of others.
Pelafigue, who as an infant in 1889 moved with his family from France to Arnaudville, was devoted to the Apostleship of Prayer League and Sacred Heart of Jesus. A humble teacher, he spent years living in a small cabin in Arnaudville and walking the roads around that community distributing leaflets about the Sacred Heart.
Both have devoted local followings.
“It was a joyful moment to hear a unanimous voice vote supporting our pursuit of both causes for beatifying and canonizing both local parishioners of our Diocese, Deshotel said. “Many of the bishops who had never heard of Charlene and Nonco told me how inspired they were by their holy lives. It is significant that the request came from local people who knew them well.”
The two join the Rev. Verbis Lafleur, who served as a priest in Opelousas and in Abbeville, as candidates from the Diocese of Lafayette on concurrent paths to canonization. Lafleur’s cause was ratified by the U.S. Bishops earlier this year during their 2021 Spring Plenary Assembly.
Lafleur was a military chaplain in World War II taken prisoner by the Japanese. When the prisoner of war ship on which he was traveling was bombing and sinking, he sacrificed his own life to save others on the ship.
The bishops’ vote marked the second step of the three-step journey toward canonization. The process moves to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints at the Vatican in Rome, which will document in detail the lives of the three candidates and investigate any miracles attributed to their intercession.
Charles Hardy, a grand nephew of Pelafigue and president-elect of the August “Nonco” Pelafigue Foundation, said the next step, presentation of the causes to the Vatican, won’t take place until at least next year.
“But it has our team fired up,” he said of this week's developments. “It is like the icing on the cake; it begins the preparation for the Vatican.”