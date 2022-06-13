After 24 years as Lafayette Parish assessor, Conrad Comeaux will not seek re-election in 2023.
"I figure after 24 years it's time to let somebody else take over," he said Monday.
Lafayette Parish School Board member Justin Centanni confirmed Monday he plans to run to replace Comeaux, who said he is not running for another elected seat.
Comeaux is retiring after 36 years in public service.
He first took office as assessor in 2001. Before that, he spent 12 years, from 1984 to 1996, on the Lafayette Parish Council. That was the last Parish Council before the city and parish were consolidated. Comeaux said he voted for consolidation but has since said he regrets that decision.
He was the first assessor in Louisiana to make assessments available online and the first to produce a digital map of ownership parcels.
The tax assessor is one of the highest-paid elected officials in the parish with a salary and benefits exceeding $244,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, according to its annual audit.
Comeaux received $172,515 in salary, $15,260 for insurance, $31,053 in retirement and a $25,877 annual car allowance in 2020.
First elected to the school board in 2014, Centanni is eligible to seek re-election. A number of factors, he said, led to his decision to run for tax assessor.
As a school board member, Centanni said he has focused on the school system's finances, transparency on its website and accountability for how taxpayer money is spent.
Professionally, Centanni is enterprise data integration manager for First Horizon Bank. Tax assessor, he said, is the perfect intersection of his professional and school board experience and would allow him to continue his public service work in the community.
"I'm just the nerd for the job," he said.
Centanni said he also believes school board membership needs to turn over periodically, bringing new viewpoints, a "diversity of opinions" to the board.
The next election for assessor is Oct. 14, 2023.