A Franklin man has turned himself in to authorities 36 years after a woman was killed in Missouri, according to an announcement from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Larry Gene Hicks, 78, of Franklin, was arrested on May 17 on a Camden County, Missouri warrant for the second-degree murder charge.
Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators in Camden County on a 36-year-old cold case of the murder of a Missouri woman.
Camden County investigators interviewed Hicks, who made admissions that implicated him in the murder.
Hicks turned himself in for the warrant and was booked at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.