An internal investigation of Lafayette Utilities System's fiber operations found about $17 million in questionable payments by LUS to supplement the fiber division, according to outgoing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, which will be reported to the Louisiana Public Service Commission as possible rule violations.
Other practices uncovered during the investigation, Robideaux said, don't rise to a level that require reporting to the PSC, but show a pattern of revenue manipulation to benefit LUS fiber "that is hard to ignore."
Two possible rule violations were self-reported to the PSC in April 2018 and July, the last one leading to the current internal review.
Robideaux presented the findings of the investigation to the City-Parish Council at its final meeting Tuesday. A new mayor-president along with a new city council and parish council will be seated in January.
First, Robideaux recapped LUS fiber's financial status, noting the division suffered more than $49 million in losses from 2008-2018, until its finances improved from 2016-18. However, if revenue from other LUS operations and Lafayette Consolidated Government are subtracted, LUS fiber suffered $83.7 million in losses in its first decade.
LUS and LCG contributed $34.6 million to fiber over 10 years. Most of that came from LUS, which also loaned fiber $27.7 million, Robideaux said.
The investigation, he said, found fiber charged LCG $2,323 per month, nearly double for wholesale rack space rate it charged customers outside LCG, in excess of market price, which may violate PSC rules.
Fiber also failed to conduct cost analyses before setting the fee it charged LCG and LUS for Sonet Ports, two more possible rule violations, he said.
LUS was charged $4,000 a month, more than four times what an outside company paid, for direct internet 45 service, Robideaux said, a possible violation.
In another area, fiber charged LUS three times market price to lease space on the dark fiber, Robideaux said. The difference between what a customer paid versus what LUS paid was more than $360,000 a year, a total of $2 million more than outside customers paid, he said.
Robideaux noted LUS also loaned fiber $12 million for dark fiber. LUS owned the fiber structure until the fiber-to-the-home program was implemented. So LUS sold the fiber optics lines to LUS fiber, but LUS fiber didn't have the money to pay for it, Robideaux said. So LUS loaned fiber $12 million to buy the fiber lines then paid $40,000 a month to lease the use of the fiber.
"I'm not saying it's illegal," Robideaux said. "In no way do I want anyone to take from this that they did anything wrong, but it shows the start of the system and how things were structured in order to benefit fiber to the detriment of LUS ratepayers."
The fiber operation has to find a new business model or LUS is going to have to continue to fund losses of fiber, he said.
Robideaux launched an internal review of LUS Fiber in October, replacing the acting directors of LUS and the fiber division with CAO Lowell Duhon and fiber business manager Kayla Miles, who led the review. In July, Robideaux had reported to the Louisiana Public Service Commission what he believes are questionable payments to LUS Fiber by other LUS operations to help the fiber division financially. He said the internal review was requested by the PSC. However, PSC officials said they have no record of such a request.
State law and PSC rules prohibit LUS from financially propping up the fiber operations because that would be unfair to private telecom providers who don't have a government utility to help them financially. The LUS fiber division was slow to make a profit, which was anticipated and planned for in setting up the operation.
LUS fiber first self-reported a problem in April 2018 after an online blogger reported fiber had charged LUS for telecom service that was never used. Then-LUS Director Terry Huval investigated and found LUS paid fiber around $1.75 million for service to sewage lift stations even though a final connection between the two hadn't been made by LUS. Fiber repaid LUS.
After that discovery, Robideaux advised Huval, who oversaw both LUS and fiber, that he would appoint a director over fiber and reduce Huval's salary, which would subsequently diminish the amount he would be paid upon retirement. LUS and the fiber division were separated in September 2018. It was one of the reasons Huval retired early, in July instead of at the end of October 2018.
While preparing the 2019-20 budget, Robideaux discovered another potential problem: LUS fiber charged LUS for power outage monitoring through its fiber customers, which numbered under 800 at the time. He questioned the usefulness of the service since it involved so few LUS customers and questioned the method for calculating the amount charged to LUS.
In a November presentation to the city-parish council, Robideaux said fiber started billing LUS $20,000 a month in late 2010 for the power outage monitoring service. In July 2011, fiber increased the cost to $84,000 a month based on the estimated cost of a power outage to residents and businesses. That method was questioned by Lafayette Consolidated Government accounting employee Kerney Simoneaux, who said the service should be billed at full cost to comply with PSC rules.
Robideaux said in the November presentation interviews about LUS and LUS fiber began in May 2019 with those involved with the power outage monitoring service and setting its cost, including former acting LUS Director Jeff Stewart, former acting LUS Fiber Director Teles Fremin, Simoneaux, an auditor and Assistant City-Parish Attorney Mike Hebert. His presentation highlighted quotes by some of those interviewed, without identifying the speaker.
One unidentified speaker said a smart meter program that went online in 2014 provides "way more" information than the power outage monitoring system. Another said they heard discussions on keeping the POMS, not for its usefulness, but "from a revenue perspective."
In a Sept. 6, 2018, internal memo, LUS Water/Wastewater Operations Manager, Craig Gautreaux wrote that before fiber he used auto dialers to report problems at a cost of $40 a month compared to $420 a month using LUS fiber, saying, "We were directed to use fiber."
He added. "Remember the whole goal was for LUS to support fiber, a sister agency to be successful."