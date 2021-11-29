The French Ambassador in the United States, Philippe Étienne, began a three-day trip in Louisiana as part of a diplomatic mission to reinforce long-standing ties with France.
On Sunday, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the International Center staff welcomed the Ambassador and his wife, Mrs. Étienne to the City Club at River Ranch. During an event, civic leaders and local educators debated the value and the preservation of the French heritage in the Acadiana region today.
"I am so glad to be here in Lafayette," Ambassador Étienne said in an interview with The Advocate. After hurricane Ida hit southeastern Louisiana, leaving thousands without electricity, the French Consulate General personnel in New Orleans and teachers from the CODOFIL programs temporarily moved to Lafayette for a few weeks.
"The people of Lafayette were so helpful during the catastrophic event of Ida. I wanted to come here to thank them for hosting so many colleagues and French teachers," Étienne said.
The Lafayette Consolidated Government and the CAO returned the hospitality that Étienne offered in January 2020, when he invited them to the Ambassador's residence in Washington, DC.
The diplomatic mission of Ambassador Étienne will continue on Monday in Lafayette as he planned a visit to Myrtle Place Elementary School, one of Louisiana’s longest-running French Immersion schools. Today there are 26 French immersion schools in eight parishes across the state, according to the Council For The Development Of French (CODOFIL), which coordinates the visit to Myrtle Place.
"In conjunction with the Council For The Development of French in Louisiana through its International Associate Teacher program, the French government has supported the teaching of French as a heritage language in Louisiana for over 40 years," said CODOFIL in a press release.
"Currently, Louisiana hosts teachers from around the French-speaking world in immersion programs serving over 5,000 public school students."
Every year, almost 12,000 jobs are created in Louisiana by French companies, the French Embassy in the US told The Advocate. According to a France 24 report, there are 1.5 billion dollars in transactions between France and Louisiana every year, a sign of how strong the partnership is today.
But the long-standing relationship between France and Louisiana has not reflected in how the French language has been preserved in the state. According to the 2000 US Census, nearly 198,000 people over the age of 5 were Louisiana francophones, a number that was 250,000 in 1990. It was estimated that there were a million French speakers in Louisiana in 1968.
Today, France is only the fourth foreign country per Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) after the UK, Canada, and Germany, Select USA, a program by the US Department of Commerce showed in November last year, although the country remains the second foreign investor in Louisiana per number of jobs created.
During his diplomatic trip, Ambassador Étienne will also meet with Governor John Edwards in Baton Rouge and Mayor LaToya Cantrell in New Orleans. On Tuesday, he will be present in New Orleans for the signing of a partnership between French broadcaster France 24 and Louisiana French multimedia platform Télé-Louisiane, as well as a ceremony recognizing Louisiana civil rights icon Homer Plessy, a press release said.