An extension cord is being blamed for a house fire in Lafayette last night, according to a statement from the Lafayette Fire Department.

Firefighters responded Friday to a report of a house fire the 100 block of North Gen. Marshal Street. When they arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from single-family dwelling, according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department.

As emergency crews approached the entrance, the fire vented through the front window spreading to the eaves on the house. The flames quickly spread to the attic causing substantial fire damage. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Fire officials determined an overloaded extension cord was the cause of the fire, and it was ruled an accident.