The first of 8-10 drainage projects designed to reduce flooding in downtown Lafayette is scheduled to start immediately.
That first phase of work is at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue in front of the former city hall. The land is owned by the city and is where the statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton stood until its removal last year.
In May 2021, 19 downtown businesses flooded in a flash flooding event caused by short bursts of heavy rainfall. The project is across the street from Pop's Poboys, which has suffered from flash flooding during heavy rainshowers in recent years.
The City Council in September approved a $12.5 million request from Mayor-President Josh Guillory to address downtown flooding. The money is part of $85.5 million the city and parish received in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Congress approved to help governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first phase of the improvements costing $650,000 involves the installation of an underground surge basin that will be able to store up to 20,000 cubic feet of water, consulting engineer Jimmy Ricks of Southeast Engineers said. It also includes installing larger culverts and adjusting the elevation of some culverts.
The work is expected to take about a month and some downtown streets will be closed temporarily.
A private landowner, Ricks said, is donating land for the collection of water as part of the drainage improvement plan. The land isn't valuable because it floods so often, he said.
Overall, Lafayette Consolidated Government plans a complex maze of drainage projects to reduce flooding downtown, Fred Trahan, LCG engineering supervisor, said.