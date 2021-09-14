United Way of Acadiana announced its selection of honorees for the 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards, presented by Home Bank.
Ten women have been selected as finalists out of more than 100 nominations submitted from UWA’s service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The women will be recognized during an in-person ceremony at Le Pavillon in Lafayette at 6 p.m. Oct. 14.
Started in 1999, the Women Who Mean Business Awards have been presented to individuals who are active leaders in their professions and in their community. The Trailblazer Award was created to acknowledge retired or semi-retired women who paved the way for future generations.
The 2021 honorees include:
• Jennifer Angelle, Partner and Business Manager of Angelle Partners / Owner of Hugs from Heaven
• Sheri Bienvenue, Office Manager at Veris Global
• Judy Daniels, Retired Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs & Enrollment Services at LSU-Eunice (Trailblazer Honoree)
• Ann Hardy, Retired Educator (Trailblazer Honoree)
• Mary Morrison, Student Success Advisor at South Louisiana Community College; President, Lafayette Parish School Board
• Sylvia M. Oats, Nurse Practitioner at The Gastro Clinic
• Melinda Taylor, Executive Director at Lafayette Habitat for Humanity
• Amy Thibodeaux, President & CEO, Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce
• Kacee S. Thompson, Director at Hospice of Acadiana Foundation
• Veronica L. Williams, Clerk of the Council at Lafayette Consolidated Government
“I am equally honored and humbled for the opportunity to celebrate our group of honorees this year,” said Carlee Alm-LaBar, United Way of Acadiana president and CEO. “Through the diverse group of industries represented, we are looking forward to highlighting their various strengths and the impacts they have made on our community.”