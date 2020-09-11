An ordinance opposed by homeless advocates that would restrict people standing on sidewalks and along roadsides will be considered Tuesday by the Lafayette City and Parish Councils.
The councils voted in August to introduce the ordinance, which is up for final adoption Tuesday.
While the ordinance makes exceptions for those standing at designated bus stops, it would prohibit people from standing or sitting within 36 inches of a roadway, in or on unpaved medians and on unpaved medians of less than 36 inches.
City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, in an Aug. 4 memo, wrote that the ordinance "involves obstructions to the areas adjacent to public streets and roadways."
At the Aug. 19 joint city and parish council meeting where the ordinance was introduced, 46 people called the council office to oppose passage.
Homeless advocates questioned at that meeting the constitutionality of the proposed law, noting that courts ruled many others similar to the proposed ordinance were unconstitutional.
They also questioned the timing of such a restriction, when many residents face the threat of being evicted because they can't pay their rent after losing jobs during the COVID-19 business closures.
Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said at the meeting her organization wasn't accepting new people into its shelter and the Salvation Army shelter was closed. She said she's getting calls from parents seeking advice on how to keep their children safe while sleeping on the streets.
The ordinance is not about homelessness, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. It is about congestion and safety.
Logan said the ordinance won't affect the homeless, walkers, joggers or city and school bus stops. It is aimed at panhandlers standing on roadsides and medians begging for money or people holding up advertising signs, he said.
The Lafayette ordinance, Logan said, is based on one from elsewhere that was held up as constitutional.
Guillory and the councils were criticized for redirecting federal funds that could have been used for rental and utilities assistance resulting from the pandemic crisis to small businesses in the city. The councils on Tuesday are expected to consider directing $400,000 in federal grants to Catholic Charities of Acadiana for rental and utilities assistance.