Lafayette City-Parish Council members, meeting Thursday for the first time as the board of five new economic development districts in the city of Lafayette, took the first steps to execute agreements with other agencies providing for the levy of new sales taxes and hotel occupancy taxes without a vote of the public.
They're scheduled to meet again at noon Friday to finalize and sign the cooperative endeavor agreements, making it virtually impossible for the new City Council taking office Monday to kill the EDDs.
The nine-person City-Parish Council, due to a home rule charter amendment approved in December 2018, ceases to exist Monday with the inauguration of representatives elected to separate councils for the city of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish. The Lafayette City Council members will then serve as the board of the EDDs. They include current City-Parish Council members Nanette Cook, Liz Hebert and Pat Lewis; former City-Parish Councilman Andy Naquin; and newcomer Glenn Lazard.
The outgoing City-Parish Council, at its final regular meeting Dec. 17, adopted ordinances creating five economic development districts in the city of Lafayette, for downtown, part of University Avenue, the Northgate Mall area, Holy Rosary Institute and the former Trappey's plant off Evangeline Thruway. All would impose a new 2% hotel occupancy tax and a 1% sales tax, except Trappey's, which is proposing a 2% sales tax, with revenues from those taxes being dedicated to economic development in the EDD where collected.
If the EDD board chairmen (Councilmen Pat Lewis and Kenneth Boudreaux), Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and representatives of the other agencies don't sign the agreements before the new City Council is sworn in Monday, the new council could conceivably let the EDD issue die, Baton Rouge attorney Charles Landry, who has helped create EDDs across the state, told The Acadiana Advocate on Thursday.
Signing the cooperative endeavor agreements, he said, creates an obligation of the EDDs to levy taxes in the future to fund economic development projects.
Council members Jared Bellard, Nanette Cook and William Theriot were absent Thursday.
Friday's meeting is at noon in the council auditorium, 705 W. University Ave. A public hearing will be held on a resolution authorizing execution of the cooperative endeavor agreement.
The new City Council members, acting as the EDD boards, are expected to meet Feb. 18, following the regular council meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m., to hold a public hearing on levying the new sales and hotel occupancy taxes in each district.
Several citizens filed a lawsuit Dec. 27 against the city of Lafayette alleging the council didn't provide sufficient public notice of the upcoming vote as required by state law.
Lafayette attorney Lane Roy filed the lawsuit on behalf of brothers Jeremiah and Tim Supple, Keith Kishbaugh, Ross Little Jr., Carol Ross and Mark Tolson, alleging the council did not hold a public hearing at least 30 days before adopting ordinances creating the districts. The lawsuit also alleges the council did not provide 10 days notice before introducing the ordinances.
The Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter requires a proposed ordinance to be introduced by the council and published in the official journal within 15 days, and may not be adopted for at least two weeks and only after a public hearing is conducted. The council appears to have met those requirements.
The lawsuit appears to incorrectly cite a state law for the creation of local and regional EDDs that requires the district to include at least an entire municipality, which the five EDDs do not. The statute, Louisiana Revised Statute 33:9039:104, also requires a vote of the people to create an EDD, which the charter does not require.
Assistant City-Parish Attorney Mike Hebert told the EDD boards Thursday the worst-case scenario is that if a judge rules an EDD was not properly created, action taken up to that point could be null and void.
"Our review indicates that the risk of that occurring is very remote," Hebert said. "We believe we have very valid defenses, but those defenses have not been asserted yet."
Michael Lunsford of Citizens for a New Louisiana, questioned whether the EDD boards could proceed since the agreements state no legal action is pending or anticipated.
Hebert said the agreements also state "except as may be otherwise disclosed in writing." When the CEAs are executed, he said, proper disclosure of the pending lawsuits will be properly disclosed in writing.