With the elimination of the Lafayette Park Police receiving new attention after a recent fatal shooting, city-parish spokesman Jamie Angelle told reporters on Tuesday that the park police would not have been able to stop a fatal shooting at a late-night party at Moore Park on Oct. 15.
That is because the park police worked only “until 5 p.m.,” according to Angelle.
“I want to remind you that Park Police did not work after hours,” Angelle said.
That is not the case, according to Oscar Benoit, who retired as the Park police chief in August, around the time Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced the cutting of 37 parks and recreation positions, including a police force that included a chief and five officers.
“Some would come on in the morning, from about 7:00 to about 3 or 4:00, and then we had the rest that would come on from 2:00 to 10:00 or 10:30 p.m.,” Benoit said.
The Moore Park shooting that killed two people and injured two others occurred around 1 a.m., but the party — which attracted hundreds of people — had been going on for hours.
Benoit said officers routinely worked overtime, depending on circumstances, and would make up their hours in subsequent shifts. Had he learned of a party like the one at Moore Park, Benoit said he would have adapted by extending the night shift or reassigning dayshift officers.
“If we needed more, we would have made them work an extra maybe four hours,” Benoit said.
Angelle did not immediately respond to a query on Wednesday.
A Lafayette Police officer arrived at the party “earlier in the evening,” before the crowed swelled, and saw no illegal activity, according to Lafayette Police spokesman Wayne Griffin said on Tuesday. But two people who were there — the DJ, Ernell Smith, and his security guard — said the officer arrived after midnight, at the height of the party.
The security guard, Donnell Lewis, said the officer stayed for about 10 minutes.
“He just wanted to make sure everything was all right,” Lewis said.
The officer’s presence prompted the DJ to shut down and many people to leave, according to Lewis and Smith.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes available.