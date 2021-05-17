In the Lafayette area, showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue rolling in Monday evening, after the National Weather Service reported possible showers mainly between 7p.m. and 1 a.m.

NWS issued a flood warning until 10 p.m. Monday and a flash flood watch until Thursday, May 20.

Acadiana isn't expected to see severe thunderstorms or widespread flooding like what is forecast for southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.

Still, it's possible Acadiana will be under severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings this week.

NWS says street flooding is the most likely impact, but some locations could see water enter structures.

As for Tuesday, NWS forecasts more showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Southeast wind is forecast to be between 5 to 10 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 70 percent, and new rainfall amounts can be between a half and three quarters of an inch, according to NWS.

Lake Charles has already seen serious flooding problems, with some places experiencing 12 inches or more.

Here's a look at the live radar:

Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.