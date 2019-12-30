Funeral arrangements have been set for Michael "Walker" Vincent, the victim of Saturday's plane crash who died the day before his 16th birthday.
The service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Our Savior's Church at 1201 E. Broussard Road in Lafayette. The family will receive guests at the church from noon Thursday until the time of the service.
Walker is described in the obituary as an accomplished student and community activist as well as an avid LSU Tigers fan and outdoorsman. The teen planned to attend LSU and eventually become an orthodontist and even a pilot.
"Walker loved the Spanish language and enjoyed traveling to Mexico with his family," the obituary said. "Walker planned to major in pre-dentistry at LSU and become an orthodontist. Born into a family who loved to fly, Walker dreamed of becoming a pilot."
Walker and his mother, Gretchen Vincent, were among five people who lost their lives in the small plane crash Saturday morning. They died "doing what they loved the most, traveling to see the LSU Tigers play," the obituary said.
Walker is survived by his father, Chris Vincent, along with his maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, an uncle and several cousins.
The teen was beloved by teachers and classmates for his ability to "light up the room," according to the obituary.
He was a straight-A honors student at Ascension Episcopal School where he'd already earned college credit as a junior. He was also a member of the school's tennis team.
His accomplishments are far and wide and include winning a statewide photography competition, leading student organizations and volunteering at local nonprofits.
He also loved spending time with his friends and family.
"Walker was a natural born leader with his mother’s adventurous, charming, and generous personality," his obituary says. "Walker loved spending his time with his father, Chris. He inherited Chris’ love for the outdoors, as they often spent time hunting in Forked Island and fishing in Grand Isle."
The family has asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Community Foundation of Acadiana's Gretchen and Walker Vincent Memorial Fund at 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, in Lafayette.
Martin & Castille's Southside location at 600 E. Farrel Road in Lafayette is handling arrangements.
In addition to Walker and Gretchen Vincent, Saturday's plane crash claimed the lives of the pilot, Ian E. Biggs, and passengers Robert Vaughn Crisp II and Carley McCord.
Stephen "Wade" Berzas, the only one of the six aboard the plane to survive the crash, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Another person, Danielle Britt, is hospitalized at University Medical Center in New Orleans after suffering serious burns when her vehicle flipped and caught on fire as the plane crashed to the ground.