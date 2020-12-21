Residents struggling with providing a holiday meal for their families have a new opportunity this year.
Second Harvest Food Bank of South Louisiana will be distributing free prepared meals in Lafayette "for anyone in Acadiana who needs a little relief, who needs a meal for Christmas," Natasha Curley, communications specialist, said Monday.
Prepared, oven-ready meals will be provided for each individual in a family from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at Second Harvest, 215 E. Pinhook Road in Lafayette. Recipients can place the meals in the refrigerator and warm them up for Christmas.
You don't have to be pre-registered to receive a meal or meals, but they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Second Harvest serves 23 parishes in south Louisiana. The Lafayette center serves 12 parishes, including parishes devastated by multiple hurricanes this year, Curley said.
This is the first time the organization has distributed prepared meals on this scale for the holidays. The need for food, Curley said, is increasing as demonstrated by longer lines for unprepared food item distributions this year.
Curley said she met people who spent the night in their cars to be at the front of the line to receive food assistance.
"It's people who never imagined they would need the assistance of food banks," she said. "If you're sitting in line for hour just to get food it shows you people are really in need."
For safety reason, anyone picking up meals Wednesday should follow these directions: Head east on Pinhook Road toward Evangeline Thruway, take left on East Vermilion Street, then turn left on Forrest Street and left on Refinery Street. Line up on the right hand side of the road closest to Second Harvest. Do not block driveways while waiting. Turn and drive through the gate once directed to do so. Second Harvest will load your vehicle. Exit by turning right onto Pinhook Road.