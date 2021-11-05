ARNAUDVILLE — It was small things that kept August “Nonco” Pelafigue's memory alive among his family and friends in this town of 1,000 people that straddles the St. Landry-St. Martin parish line.

They included:

His presentation of public plays on holy occasions — Christmas, Lent, the Feast of the Sacred Heart — that starred local children. He would write, direct and recruit children to participate. Every child had a line to speak.

His long years teaching at public schools in Krotz Springs, Port Barre and at the nearby Huron School in St. Martin Parish. He taught, too, at the local Catholic school, Little Flower.

His residence in a two-room cabin of 288 square feet, where for most of his life, he lived without running water or electricity. He didn’t pay rent but would do farm chores — milking cows, cleaning the barn — to earn his keep. In his fenced yard, he was always surrounded by a collection of small animals — guineas, pigeons, bantam roosters, ducks, dogs and cats — that he attended and in which local children took delight. Children fondly remembered a pheasant in the yard.

Daily presence and participation at Mass at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church. There, the Rev. Daniel Bernard, said Nonco was like “another priest,” helping at all Masses, providing religious instruction and visiting the “fallen away.”

Mostly, it was his dedication — this lasted his entire adult life — to the Apostleship of Prayer League, founded in France in 1844, and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. That affiliation started in 1909, when, just 21, he earned teaching credentials at the State Normal School in Natchitoches. His devotion to faith, expressed in those affiliations, continued until his death on June 6, 1977 at a Lafayette nursing home.

So when the Diocese of Lafayette in January 2020 announced that three local people’s causes for canonization as saints would be introduced — that’s the first time ever in the diocese’s 103-year history — no one in Arnaudville was surprised Pelafigue’s case would be advanced along with those of Charlene Richard, an Acadia Parish child who died in 1959, and the Rev. J. Verbis Lafleuer, a local priest and World War II chaplain who died while saving fellow prisoners of war. The latter two were well familiar to Acadiana Catholics; Pelafigue, though, was lesser known outside little Arnaudville.

Nonco was born Jan. 10, 1888 in Beaucens, France, the fourth of five children born to Jean-Marie Pelafigue and Melanie Pere, described as pious people. The family moved from their southwestern France home the following year to the French-speaking community of what is now Arnaudville.

Charles Hardy, who grew up 100 yards from Nonco’s modest home, located down Sam Hardy Lane near Division Highway, said there’s a reason so few people knew of Nonco, who was his great uncle: Pelafigue lived in stark simplicity and generally shunned all attention to himself. His every effort was to foster faith in others.

He said Nonco — the affectionate nickname stands for Nonc, uncle in French, and “o,” the pronunciation of the first syllable of Auguste Pelafigue’s first name — was not the type of person who would socialize or even spend time outside of his hometown. Exceptions would be teaching, church activities and his long walks through the countryside to deliver League of the Sacred Heart leaflets to a swelling membership that eventually reached 1,400.

Even when Nonco visited family and friends, he would generally accept a supper that he would carry to his home to eat alone. Or he might sit on the porch of an extended family member and converse in French. When family members would raise a camera to take a photo, he would raise the newspaper in his hands to shield his face.

“He wasn’t the type of guy who would go to the movies or to a restaurant,” family member Willie Wyble said. Wyble himself spent considerable time at Nonco’s small house and was one of the few family members who entered the little home.

“He used to enter it through the back door, and the wood stove was nearby. His bed was on the south side of the house, and he had a couple of small tables,” Wyble, standing in Nonco's old yard, remembered. “When he finally got electricity — it was late in life — he had two light bulbs in the house; one was never changed.”

Nonco usually read by flashlight. He had screens in his windows, and he kept the windows unshuttered.

In the early mornings, Wyble said, Nonco would walk some three-quarters of a mile to Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church. During his long teaching career, a Missouri Pacific train passed Nonco's house every day; he would climb aboard and it would take Nonco to his teaching job.

The most widespread attention paid to the diffident schoolteacher occurred in 1953. That was when Bishop Jules Jeanmard presented a Papal Diploma and cross to him, courtesy of the pope. The honor had been requested by Nonco's parish priest.

When Nonco delivered the Sacred Heart leaflets to Arnaudville area people, he did so on foot, no matter the weather. Friends and family might stop to offer a ride, but Nonco would respond that by walking long distances he was doing penance for troubled souls.

How did such a mild being, inconsequential in form and living in a remote town, reach this phase of the canonization process? Hardy, president-elect of the August “Nonco” Pelafigue Foundation, and a relation to Nonco, said the effort to propose Nonco for sainthood began in 2012, 35 years after Nonco died. His impact on others was so profound that the foundation quickly gathered membership when its intentions were publicized. There are about 80 members who pay annual dues of $100 to belong, and a core group of 20 or so members who are most involved with the work.

Jerry Richard founded the group and Betty Roy set it up as a not-for-profit corporation. She also initiated a Facebook site.

Richard, the youngest of 10 children in his Arnaudville area family and a Nonco relation, said his mother, Wilma, was recruited by Nonco to help promote the work of the Sacred Heart. Richard lives in Baton Rouge now but operates his family’s farm in Arnaudville. As a boy, he participated in Nonco’s organized plays, which were presented at Christmas, during Lent and on the Feast of the Sacred Heart.

Nonco would visit the sick and translate the leaflets for those who could not read. He had a relationship with the entire community, Richard recalled; he estimated that some three-quarters of the area's residents participated in the Apostleship of Prayer. That was because of the power of Nonco's quiet influence. In fact, most of those interviewed said they were related to Nonco, if only in some complex or extended way.

Solemn and shy, he seldom spoke to large groups outside of the presentation of his plays. But local people, most of them Cajuns, sought his counsel on a variety of matters and found him ever kind and sympathetic.

“There was an aura about him,” Richard said. “He brought you closer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in subtle ways.”

He drew people close to him in life, but for many in Arnaudville, Nonco was a continuing presence, even after death. The Sacred Heart remains a powerful force at St. Regis Catholic Church and Nonco, to those who remember him, remains an “uncle” — or something more — to the people who remember him.

“Each generation looked at Nonco like an apostle of the community,” Richard said. When people needed heavenly help, they would pray through Nonco to gain it.

“People are still affected by Nonco,” Richard said. “You meet so many people; when you look back and reflect that only a few make such an impression that you might say, ‘This person really is a saint.’ We might say that person should be a saint. Everything he did, it was your impression of what a saint should be.”

Putting together the case for Nonco’s canonization would be difficult for the people of Arnaudville. But Hardy said while the movement started locally, the website caught the attention of Don Luis Fernando Escalante, a postulator from Rome, who will assemble evidence and present the plea for beatification or canonization at the Vatican. A native Argentinian, Escalante saw the profile of Nonco online and said it caught his attention because the Vatican may be looking closer at the laity for more saints in the future.

Most saints are nuns or priests rather than common lay people. Escalante first contacted Nonco’s supporters in 2015 and his attention created quite a stir here .

“The biggest thing we are waiting on is a miracle,” said Hardy; to support their canonization, most saints need sure evidence that they were connected to a miracle. Dr. A.J. Delahoussaye of Houma, formerly of nearby Cecelia, said his case might qualify.

Delahoussaye was a highly rated speed cyclist who suffered severe injuries in an accident on Sept. 11, 2012. He was training for the state finals when the front wheel of his bike flew off without warning and he landed on his head on hard pavement. He broke his neck and three vertebrae.

He said he had emergency surgery and most of the medical team treating him didn’t think he would survive. They surely didn’t think he would recover enough to be functional. He was moved to several hospitals, the last time to Houston, and, although he could not communicate with doctors, he heard them talk about his outlook in bleak terms.

“I was concerned about living,” he said, and made a pact, praying to God through Nonco. Though a doctor himself, he said he “gave up on medical care” as asked for Nonco's help. Soon, he said, he began to experience indicators of recovery. His doctors and therapists saw the signs of progress. Finally, after three months, he walked out of the hospital.

Delahoussaye said his family were Hardys, and he knew Nonco as an extended family member from an early age. Both his parents knew Nonco and they regarded him as extremely religious man. Delahoussaye met Nonco one time, walking by the side of the road. He recalled Nonco as “extremely humble, giving of himself.”

Delahoussaye said his recovery was not immediate, but he soon noticed a difference in his health. It took two years before he could return to work part time. A miracle? The Vatican is reviewing his case, but Delahoussaye feels he knows the answer.

“I put my health in the hands of Nonco and God,” Delahoussaye said. Although proof of a medical miracle is rare, “I feel like walking after a broken neck was a bit of a miracle. Very rare. Nonco has the ability to do miraculous things.”

Charles Taylor remembers Nonco from school at Little Flower. There, he was the sole male on the faculty — the school was run by Marianite Sisters of the Holy Cross — and Taylor recalled Nonco was the disciplinarian at the school. If you were "cutting up," he said, Nonco would be the disciplinarian.

He was the only male at the school, and the children would call him "Sister Nonco."

Taylor described his family ties to Nonco in a way that was similar to other people in the town: "His brother was my father's uncle through marriage."

Sometimes Nonco would visit Taylor's father, and the two men would drink coffee on the porch. Nonco would seldom enter the house.

"Kids were seen and not heard," he recalled. So Taylor would sit nearby and listen to Nonco talk. Sometimes, he would see Nonco walking in the countryside, delivering pamphlets. "I wish I had an odometer on his feet," he said.

The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor at St. Regis, is among those who is conducting formal interviews with people who knew Nonco. COVID-19 slowed the process, but he said he has completed eight or nine extensive interviews.

He said more people are gathering by Nonco's crypt these days. More people are asking for Nonco to pray for them. But the Catholic Church, he said, is bound by the facts: Nonco's cause for sainthood will depend upon the evidence that will be reviewed.

Lawyer and author Warren Perrin, who serves on a committee to review Nonco's history, said the report has been submitted. He said the Vatican demands hard proof.

Charles Hardy said he expects a fair decision, no matter how it goes. The case is a puzzling one. Hardy's wife, Kathy, serves on the Pelafigue board but said from outside the community, people look at Nonco as unremarkable. She never met him herself. She said his personal Bible was a King James, typically used by Protestants; she found that unusual.

"This community has such high esteem for him, though, it feels like he was saintly," she said.

She said during a shutdown during the pandemic, she and Charles took an intensive Zoom course on the process of canonization. There were many priests and nuns involved, and the couple said they learned a lot.

Nonco's supporters are waiting for proof of a miracle, which can seem like a longshot, given the strict criteria. All of Arnaudville is waiting, it seems. So is the diocese, who sent forward the prospective saints with confidence.

If it happens, the Hardys said, if Nonco is deemed a saint, everyone who knew him will be overjoyed.

And if it doesn't? They will be proud of the effort made on behalf of his great uncle and for the memories of him that have been revived. That would be true even though they suspect — Willie Wyble suspects the same — that the humble Nonco would have opposed the effort on his behalf.

"We are so proud of the fact that he is a Servant of God," Hardy said, "an apostle on earth for modern times."