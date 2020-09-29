A Lafayette advertising agency found unexpected success in marketing its own brand early on in the pandemic by offering businesses some much-needed help when they needed it most.
Now, BrandRusso is hoping to offer that same assistance to Acadiana nonprofits, which have also taken a huge hit over the past six months.
"We just thought it was a win-win," said Jaci Russo, co-founder and CEO of the ad agency. "We can use the audience we've built to help nonprofits because they've been hit so hard. They've had events canceled and have not been able to raise money while having to do so much more for so many more people who have needs right now."
Russo's team came up with the concept as a way to celebrate National Podcast Day on Wednesday.
BrandRusso has an audio podcast called Razor Branding that's acquired about 6,000 subscribers in two years. When the coronavirus shutdown began, Russo's team decided to shift gears and host live video podcasts on Facebook and YouTube that feature businesses that have adapted to not just survive the pandemic but also thrive during it.
"We wanted to find a way to help more people," Russo said. "So we thought it would be cool to do a little pandemic pivot that might give people inspiration. We interviewed people who had made their own pandemic pivots."
The concept was an instant success. It took two years to get 6,000 subscribers for the audio podcast but just two weeks to reach more than 15,000 people through the live video interviews.
Russo will interview leaders of 19 different nonprofit organizations on Wednesday in live videos that can be found @brandRUSSO on Facebook. Funds raised each hour through bit.ly/mightycause will go to the featured organization. The day’s schedule is as follows:
- 5 a.m. Dreams Foundation of Acadiana
- 6 a.m. Foster the Love
- 7 a.m. Parish Proud
- 8 a.m. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited
- 9 a.m. Leadership Institute of Acadiana
- 10 a.m. Catholic Charities of Acadiana
- 11 a.m. Healing House
- 12 p.m. Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana
- 1 p.m. Faith House
- 2 p.m. United Way of Acadiana
- 3 p.m. Community Foundation of Acadiana
- 4 p.m. Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Foundation
- 5 p.m. United Way of Southwest Louisiana
- 6 p.m. Lafayette Community M.I.Brary
- 7 p.m. Moncus Park
- 8 p.m. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana
- 9 p.m. Lafayette Habitat for Humanity
- 10 p.m. The 705
- 11 p.m. American Cancer Society
Donations to the organizations can be made anytime between now and 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.