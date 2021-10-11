For Windell Curole, general manager of the South Lafourche Levee District, protecting his community from hurricanes feels like being the goalkeeper in a soccer game.

“When you are successful and the rival doesn’t score, you're not newsworthy, and nobody says a thing about you," he said. "But when you fail, well, they won’t stop talking about you.”

When Ida devastated southeast Louisiana, hitting Grand Isle, Port Lafourche, and Lafitte with 150 mile-an-hour winds and suffocating rains, Windell’s phone barely rang.

“We had our issues on this side of the protection, too, of course. At some points, the water slightly overrode the top of the system,” he said. “But our levee resisted again, and we saved thousands of people’s lives again.”

Closed for the first time in 1996, the levee protects an area from Larose to the south of Golden Meadow for a total perimeter of 48 square miles. To provide this protection the system was built with an elevation of more than 13 feet, according to the South Lafourche Levee District. After Katrina, the new elevation was increased to more than 16 feet at the south end, in Golden Meadow, to more than 9 feet at the north end, in Larose.

The levee system took a direct hit from Ida, with a 15-foot storm surge, and did its job keeping water out of homes and businesses.

“We are not actually designed for a hurricane category 4, our system was made to resist to a strong category 2 or a weak 3, top,” Curole said from a temporary office in Galliano — the main office is closed because of wind damage. Walking through the southern gate of the loop, a five minute drive from the office, the difference between what is inside the levee system and what it is outside is stark.

On the left, properties and businesses have blue roofs and windows damaged but still standing. On the right, buildings and houses are buried by the debris and do not exist anymore.

“When a hurricane comes, you have two rules to follow in South Lafourche: get your body out of here, and let the levee protect your property,” he said. Despite a mandatory evacuation that was issued for by the Parish President, Archie Chaisson the day before Ida made landfall, nearly 40% of the residents decided to stay.

“They trusted the levee," Curole said.

Climate change and global warming might imperil this trust in the future. Dozens of studies have shown hurricanes are getting stronger, they intensify more rapidly, they produce more rain and they stall when they hit land because of global temperatures rising.

Tropical cyclones have reduced their speed by 10% since 1949, a 2018 study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found. That means storms have more time to inflict damage and drop rain. A study on Hurricane Harvey, which brought devastating flooding to the Houston area in 2017, concluded the massive rains brought by the storm can be traced to human-caused global warming.

Last year, Gov. John Bel Edwards instituted a Louisiana Climate Initiative. Following a partial draft of the final report by the task force. Edwards committed to reduce carbon emissions 25% to 28% by 2025 and to reach the goal of “net-zero” carbon emissions in the state by 2050. In 2018, Louisiana emitted about 217 million tons of greenhouse gases, almost 2 million tons more than in 2005.

“It has progressively been like this for a while,” said Curole, who was hired in 1985 when the first levees went up and has spent his career finding money to keep it maintained. His great-grandparents lived on Louisiana's coast. Gradually, three of his four grandparents moved north to Leeville, 12 miles from the coast.

“My mom grew up in Golden Meadow, which is 20 miles away,” he added. “And where do I live now? In Cut Off which is 35 miles. It’s generational.”

The South Lafourche Levee System is a federal project. But the maintenance of the system relies on local funding; in 2006, residents a one-cent sales tax that generates nearly $4.5 million every year in addition to the $2.5 million from a local property tax.

“It’s a local project, designed and maintained by local experts, to protect themselves — regardless of the bureaucracy,” said Jason Theriot, a Louisiana historian based in Houston, who has been studying the levee system.

“It confronted its maximum test with Ida," he said, "It needs to be a model for other communities in Louisiana and around the world.”

Ida's effects are most noticable in the northeastern part of the levee system. Before the storm, a canal flowed right outside the levee’s perimeter. That body of water doesn't exist anymore, covered by muck and mold. A boat that once floated under a now heavily damaged deck, was found more than a mile south.

“This is the only part of the ring where the water concretely accomplished to override, but we managed to minimize the consequences,” said Curole, who works with 17 other people in his staff.

To remove the debris from the top of the levee, the levee district estimated, will cost between $7 and $25 million. Some funding may come from President Joe Biden's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, residents and local officials hope. If approved, the plan would secure $2.55 billion for the construction of Coastal Storm Risk Management and Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction projects, targeting states like Louisiana.

“I heard that for our area, there may be something like $200 million or $500 million, but nothing is certain yet,” said Curole, who supports the bipartisan deal in Congress. “With that money, we can repair and improve our bayou,” he said.

After Ida hit, many praised the efficacy of the levee system in New Orleans, especially after it failed against Katrina.

“But they didn't note that we've been successful, too,” Curole said. “And that’s OK. It is more important that future hurricanes won't score against us.”