St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars declared a State Of Emergency for St. Martin Parish on Monday because of the imminent threat of flooding along the Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers, according to a news release.
Both rivers connect with bodies of water that have the potential to cause flooding and subsequent damage in lower St. Martin Parish.
Additionally, sand bags will be available starting Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week until further notice at the Stephensville Park on Hwy., 70 in Stephensville.
Also Monday, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for New Orleans until March 23, as the Mississippi is expected to reach its flood stage of 17 feet during that time.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday declared a state of emergency because of the threat of flooding along the Mississippi River and elsewhere across the state.
The declaration, which lasts until March 27, allows the state's emergency preparedness office to help local agencies with flood response efforts.
On Feb. 27, the Army Corps of Engineers began opening bays on the Bonnet Carre Spillway to funnel part of the Mississippi’s flow into Lake Pontchartrain.
However, the forecast has not triggered an opening of the Morganza Floodway upriver of Baton Rouge, which would funnel part of the Mississippi’s flow into the Atchafalaya River Basin, including St. Martin Parish.
The Atchafalaya River at Morgan City also is high, covering the wharf and prompting the city to close some floodgates.