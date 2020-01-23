The Comeaux High community came together Thursday evening with a resounding message: Keep Matthew Carter's legacy alive by taking care of one another.
Hundreds of people crowded into the school's cafeteria and later filed into the stadium during a prayer vigil in honor of the 17-year-old who lost his life following an armed robbery.
"I want us to stay Spartan strong," said Comeaux High Principal Mary Zeno through tears. "I want each of you to take care of each other. Take care of each other, OK? Because we all know nobody is promised tomorrow."
One by one, people took the microphone to share stories of how the senior student-athlete had made their lives better.
He was the first to befriend a student who had just transferred schools. He was the only one to sit beside a student eating alone in the cafeteria. He was the one who consoled the crying student in the hall and opened the door for someone struggling to carry supplies.
He even checked in on school administrators, coaches and teachers.
"We're going to honor him by being nice to each other because love is going to prevail over the evil," said Darlene Scott, who taught Matthew psychology. "We're going to be good to each other. We're going to love each other."
Matthew Carter was shot during an armed robbery over the weekend, and he died Wednesday morning from his injuries.
Two juveniles, 13- and 14-year-old boys, have been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Their names have not been disclosed by law enforcement.
A somberness hung over Comeaux High this week as school leaders encouraged students to take advantage of counseling resources and helped facilitate ways for them to process the loss.
They took part in an emotional vigil Monday night outside of Matthew's hospital room. Students created a makeshift memorial Tuesday at Matthew's parking spot at the school. The school canceled athletic events on Wednesday after learning Matthew had died.
Thursday's vigil brought light to the grieving campus.
"Even in that time of death, he's taken care of us," said Nichole Carter, Matthew's sister. "Because we all have each other. We are not alone. We will get through this together because of Matt. He's so proud of you guys. He's so proud of y'all. And even though he's gone, he's making sure y'all are OK."
They credited Matthew with technical issues that interrupted emotional moments with bluetooth pairing alerts over the cafeteria's speakers.
Those interruptions sparked laughter in the same way Matthew once did.
As the sun set on the campus Thursday afternoon, the crowd moved from the cafeteria to the stadium where their tears were illuminated by the candles burning for one of their own.