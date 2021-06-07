The lone candidate remaining in the search for a new library director of the Lafayette public library system will be interviewed by the search committee Wednesday.
Danny Gillane, who is serving as interim director, is the only candidate still in the running for the permanent job after Michael Mitchell asked that his name be withdrawn from consideration.
Four people applied for the job. Gillane and Mitchell were the only local applicants.
The library board of control is seeking a replacement for Teresa Elberson, who retired suddenly in January, days after the board rejected a grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities for a series of community discussions on books about voting rights, including the history of voter suppression of Blacks and more recent voter suppression. The board deemed the two moderators, both university professors, were too liberal and Elberson did not follow the board's instructions to find a more conservative moderator.
Public records of emails suggest Elberson and newer board members clashed over several issues starting in November.
The search committee could vote Wednesday to recommend Gillane to the full board, which meets June 21. The full board could vote at that time to appoint Gillane permanent director.
Gillane, appointed interim director Feb. 23, has 13 years experience with the Lafayette Parish library system and nearly 30 years working in and with state and local libraries in Louisiana. He earned a master's degree in library and information science from LSU in 1992, a bachelor's degree in English from UNO in 1989, a certificate of advanced studies in library and information science from LSU in 2001 and state board of library examiners certification in 2016.
He began his career as a reference librarian at the Jefferson Parish Library in Metairie from 1991-1996. He worked at the State Library of Louisiana from 1996-2004. Gillane was a research librarin at the National Wetlands Center in Lafayette from 2004-2005, and from 2005-2007, was an assistant professor and development and gifts librarian at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Gillane has served as assistant manager of the main Lafayette library downtown, supervising library reference staff and the Maker Space.
The director search committee meets at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, 301 W. Congress St. The full board is scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. June 21 at the main library.