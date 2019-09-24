A St. Landry Parish elementary school dismissed early Tuesday so staff can disinfect the school and help curb spreading of the flu virus.
Leonville Elementary has been hit hard by the flu, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.
Leonville administrators said in a posted letter that they are working with the Louisiana Office of Public Health to monitor conditions and prevent the virus from spreading.
The dismissed students at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and encouraged parents to reinforce with their children hand-washing practices and not sharing items that may carry germs.
Other steps the school is implementing include extending the time sick students or staff stay home and allowing high-risk students and staff to stay home. The school says they will also begin conducting screenings for symptoms when necessary.