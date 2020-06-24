Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, at a town hall meeting Wednesday where he was asked what he's going to do to address racial injustice and a Confederate statue downtown, said he may have an announcement in a week or two.
Resident Peter Savoca asked Guillory if he has plans to hold Lafayette Police officers accountable for potential civil rights violations and if he is going to remove the state of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton, a slave owner, from a prominent spot on city property.
The statue was erected in 1922 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and donated to the city. When officials planned to move the statue to the current city hall in 1980, the UDC sued. A settlement was reached with the city and a permanent injunction was issued barring its removal.
In 2019, members of Move the Mindset filed legal documents to intervene so that the statue may be removed. A court hearing is in August.
Guillory said he has to respect the rule of law as mayor-president, but as a person he understands the statue is hurtful to some.
"I'm questioning how much good that statue does," he said. "I definitely can see how it hurts people and what it represents."
Guillory said he is in "deep, deep conversations with many people involved" and he's confident a peaceful solution will be found.
"Standby," he added. "I'll have more to announce in the next week or two."
While it was unclear if Guillory was specifically speaking about the statue or race issues in general, his chief communications officer, Jamie Angelle, said afterward he believes Guillory was referring to an announcement about both.
Matthew Humphrey, president of PFLAG, asked Guillory to keep an eye on a Lafayette Police investigation involving an attack on an openly gay man.
Holden White, 18, was tortured Saturday night, allegedly by a man he met on the dating site Grindr.
White was stabbed six times in the neck and strangled with a cord or rope, Humphrey said. Every blood vessel in his head and face ruptured as a result. His wrists were cut so deep his hands were nearly severed, he said.
White is recovering at Lafayette General Medical Center. The suspect, Chance Seneca, 19, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Humphrey, speaking on behalf of White's family, friends and supporters, said within 24 hours, police officers said they will not classify the incident as a hate crime. The family, he said, also wants the charge upgraded to attempted first-degree murder.
He questioned the $250,000 bond. White's family wants Seneca held without bond, he said.
"Crack possession carries that sometimes," Humphrey said. "If he can come up with $25,000, he’s back on the street potentially doing this to somebody else."
Guillory, an attorney, suggested the family meet with the district attorney to discuss bond and details of the case. It's not unusual, he said, for the district attorney's office to ask a judge to increase the bond and to upgrade the charges.