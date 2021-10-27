Former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover, Sr., this week appealed his Oct. 7 firing to the Lafayette Police & Fire Civil Service Board. Glover said he never received termination paperwork from Lafayette Consolidated Government, which appears to be a violation of LCG policy.

“I asked the human resource director to send me the papers that are required by the policy within 15 days of the termination, but they said they had nothing for me,” Glover told The Advocate. “So, I decided to file an appeal based on the process.”

The Lafayette Civil Service Board has 30 days to respond. Glover said he is willing to appeal to a civil court if the request is not affirmed.

The news came after weeks of upheaval and confusion inside the Lafayette Police Department. Less than two weeks after being named interim chief to replace Glover, Sgt. Wayne Griffin last week was placed on leave while a sexual harassment complaint against him is investigated. There have been five changes of leadership — chiefs, interim chiefs, acting interim chiefs — since Mayor-President Josh Guillory took office two years ago.

Though no reason was cited for Glover’s termination, more details related to his relationship with the Guillory administration reveal a lack of communication over expectations of the former chief.

According to a document obtained by The Advocate, in the absence of clear performance objectives, Glover compiled and sent a list of 11 goals (later amended to 13), which he shared with Guillory and Chief Administration Officer Cydra Wingerter, a few weeks into his tenure.

The list, Glover said, set up the performance standard he believes he was supposed to be measured by in his first year on the job.

“I was on my way to accomplishing all of these goals, 10 out of the 13," Glover said Wednesday. "I helped create a violent crime task force and a human trafficking task force, too. We also reduced crime of burglary and theft offenses by double digits, while the goal I had was by 5%.”

Glover said, both the mayor-president and the chief administration officer agreed with the objectives after he sent them.

However, in a closed-door meeting with Wingerter a few days before he was fired, Glover said she made remarks about his lackluster performance based on "vague notes they suddenly pulled out from the last job interview I had before I got hired,” dated Dec. 18.

When asked about Glover's performance objectives and termination paperwork, LCG spokesperson Jamie Angelle said none of the individuals involved in the conversations with Glover were available to comment.

The list of goals allegedly provided to the Guillory administration included the establishment of a civilian police academy and a comprehensive mental health response program, the implementation of an objective performance appraisal tool and the rollout of a community crime prevention initiative.

It also included the re-establishment of a full-time LPD recruiting officer to face staffing shortages. In May, Sgt. Kristina Strong was moved into a recruiting position that had been eliminated the previous year to help fill 29 openings in the department.

As of Tuesday, LPD had 12 open positions and four pending hires out of the allotted 290 sworn police officers. Beginning Nov. 1, there are additional patrol positions available expected, a move that will bring the total allotted to 302.

“I don’t know what I am going to do after the appeal,” Glover said Wednesday. In 2004, he filed a lawsuit against the City of Dallas amid accusations of discrimination inside the Dallas Police Department, from which he retired in 2017, after 39 years.

“But I want to check all the rules and the regulations. I will ensure that all my rights are protected.”