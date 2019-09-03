If the new city of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish councils want a pay raise next year, they'll have to put the money in the budget themselves.
City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque told the council Tuesday he is withdrawing a motion he made last week to place in the 2019-20 budget a 10 percent pay raise for council members. The new fiscal year begins Nov. 1.
Separate city and parish council members and a new mayor-president will be elected this fall and take office in January, inheriting the budget prepared by the current mayor-president and combined council.
"I am withdrawing my poorly thought out amendment to budget for council salary increases," Conque said.
Conque's motion set off a firestorm on some social media sites criticizing all council members for supporting a pay raise for themselves even though they did not vote on the pay hike. The vote is scheduled to occur Thursday during final budget adoption.
Conque's challenger in the Oct. 12 election for the new City Council District 2 seat, Andy Naquin, was among those criticizing the amendment budgeting the pay increase. Conque defeated Naquin in November 2015 by a narrow 44 votes to reclaim the council seat he vacated in 2008 to accept a job with the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. He retired from the chamber before seeking election in 2015.
The Home Rule Charter allows council members to give themselves up to a 10 percent pay raise every four-year term. It does not require the council to budget the raise, which Conque said he incorrectly stated last week in offering the motion.
The council's current base salary is $30,356 a year. The new city and parish council members' base pay will be the same.
When the city and parish councils were combined in 1996 to create the city-parish council, pay was set by the charter at $18,000 a year. Council members have the option of accepting or rejecting the pay raise.