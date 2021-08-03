Despite pleas from northside residents, the Lafayette Parish Council voted Tuesday to acquire property on Willow Street for construction of a new jail.
The current Lafayette Parish Correctional Center located in downtown Lafayette is five stories tall but is funded with a tax approved when the jail was only two floors. It has been overcrowded and is in disrepair for years.
Ten residents addressed the council Tuesday and 20 called the council office, all opposed to building a new jail in the 1800 block of West Willow Street near a facility operated by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff and a new 911 call center.
Several residents objected to the Willow Street location, saying it is too close to J. Wallace James Elementary School, a church, an apartment complex and a neighborhood. The location could endanger children at the school if an inmate escaped, they said, and would reduce property values.
Councilman Josh Carlson said since he took office in January 2020, the council has authorized $3 million for repairs including plumbing and a new elevator. More than one wing of the jail, he said, is not structurally sound and cannot be used to house prisoners.
The site for the new jail, he said, is a half-mile from J. Wallace James Elementary School and not next to any homes or churches.
Councilman Kevin Naquin said it doesn't make sense to put the jail anyplace else because of existing law enforcement facilities on Willow Street. There are more schools and churches close to the current jail downtown than the proposed site of the new jail, he said, and no inmate has ever escaped and endangered people at those facilities. Naquin said his children attend J. Wallace James Elementary School.
The Parish Council voted 4-0 to authorize Guillory to obtain the Willow Street property. Councilman A.B. Rubin was not present because he was exposed to COVID-19 and was in quarantine, Chairman John Guilbeau said.
The council did not appropriate money Tuesday to buy property for the new jail. But $750,000 to purchase the land is included in Mayor-President Josh Guillory's proposed budget for spending federal American Rescue Plan funds. The city will receive $38.25 million and the parish will receive $47.46 million from the COVID recovery funds.
The City and Parish Councils did not approve the mayor-president's proposal yet. They are expected to consider amending or approving the plan at their Aug. 17 meetings.