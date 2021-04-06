The Lafayette Science Museum will open Saturday after being closed for more than a year.

The entire museum, including the planetarium, will be open to the public from 10 a.m until 6 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Face masks are required for entry and masks will be provided to those patrons without one. The museum says that seats in the Planetarium are limited and guests will be admitted to the Planetarium on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are thrilled to reopen, and there will be Mammoth-sized surprise to greet our guests as they arrive” said Kevin Krantz, the museum’s sdministrator in a prepared statement. “We have also taken every precaution to ensure a safe return for all of our visitors. We have missed our science community, and we look forward to seeing you all.”

+3 A mini satellite from Lafayette circles Earth every 90 minutes; here's how it helps astronauts A cubical satellite small enough to sit on the palm of your hand is zipping around the world and sending data about radiation to the Lafayette…