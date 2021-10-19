The Lafayette Parish Council will spend $7.725 million of its $47 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on six projects, three of them for drainage and two for fire protection.
The Parish Council made that decision Tuesday without participation from the City Council.
When $22 million of the city's ARPA money was allocated by Mayor-President Josh Guillory, the Parish Council had a vote. The City Council did not get a vote Tuesday on how the Parish Council is spending its ARPA money.
City and Parish Council members for months asked Guillory to present separate ordinances to each council for things like budgets when the money is coming from only the city or only the parish. One of the main reasons the former City-Parish Council was split into separate city and parish councils in January 2020 was so council members representing city of Lafayette residents would have more control over how city money is spent.
In July, Guillory presented his proposed budget for spending the $85 million in federal ARPA funds to help governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, as a single budget and ordinance even though the city and parish governments were allocated funding separately by the federal government.
The councils voted in July to remove all funding from Guillory's ARPA budget so council members could consider the best way to spend the one-time windfall, including the possibility of addressing health and economic disparities amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guillory, in August, signed vetoes reinstating $22 million in city ARPA funds for six projects, five of them for downtown Lafayette, including drainage, sidewalks and a new police precinct, along with $5.2 million for citywide drainage. He did not reinstate any parish ARPA projects.
Guillory overrides councils, reinstates $22 million in COVID relief funds for drainage, downtown projects
When it came time to vote to override the line-item vetoes in September, both councils voted. The veto overrides failed with both councils. Four votes of each was needed to override the veto. The City Council mustered three votes. The entire Parish Council voted with Guillory.
Finally in October, Guillory did what the councils had been asking: He presented ARPA spending changes in separate ordinances. But only for parish projects so only the Parish Council had any say in how parish funds are spent.
Parish ARPA fund projects approved Tuesday include:
- $2.8 million for seven volunteer fire department tanker trucks.
- $2 million for Coulee Mine, Ile Des Cannes, Bayou Vermilion, Bayou Carencro/parish stormwater detention.
- $1.75 million for Millcreek drainage improvements.
- $500,000 for Faith House.
- $375,000 for Vermilion River hydraulic model enhancement.
- $300,000 for the fire department for fire hydrants in unincorporated areas of the parish.
The $500,000 allocation for Faith House, a Lafayette domestic abuse crisis center, was not in Guillory's original ARPA plan.
Billi Lacombe, Faith House executive director, told the council economic stressers and social isolation from the pandemic compounded the domestica abuse crisis in Acadiana. Calls to the organization increased 38% last year, she said.