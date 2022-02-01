Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory created a stir on social media with a Jan. 28 social media post showing a replica of the Alexandre Mouton house/Lafayette Museum and accompanying statement.
The miniature museum is displayed on the second floor at City-Parish Hall, just outside the mayor's suite of offices. Guillory posted two photos on his campaign Facebook page, one of the museum replica.
Here is what Guillory wrote: "There are many thought provoking and interesting exhibits and displays throughout City-Parish Hall. They remind me of all those who have gone before us and worked so hard to build a safer, more prosperous future for our people, and those who come after.
"I am grateful to work here, where I am reminded every day of the sacrifices that have been made for our city and parish to be where we are today."
Alexandre Mouton, a slave owner, was Louisiana's first Democratic governor who, after leaving office, presided over the secession convention. Two months later, Louisiana joined the Confederacy. The original house was built around 1800 by his father, Jean Mouton, one of the founders of Lafayette and also a slave owner.
The post drew criticism from some and Guillory or the administrator of his Facebook page removed some comments and blocked some commenters, including Josepha Morgan, who posted about Guillory's post in the Facebook group Whatz Goin On In Acadiana.
Amber Kilgore said she was blocked from Guillory's page after posting a link to Laura Plantation.
"I was suggesting we teach the real history of plantations," Kilgore wrote. "I guess that was bullying."
A newer post on Guillory's campaign Facebook page states the page is for "communicating my views and working for re-election." It warns that "profanity, insulting or bullying other commenters, intimidation, name calling and other violations of the terms of service are not welcome on this page."
Morgan took issue with Guillory's post and a statement on his page by another poster that read, "Imagine the wonderful history and the people who lived there."
"Wonderful? That's the last thing that comes to my mind when I see these displays," Morgan wrote Monday. "What thoughts come to your mind when you see plantations on display in all their 'glory and splendor?'"
"Slavery! I think of slavery!" Monique Morton wrote.
"Lynchings, rape, abuse of every kind," Aeve Abington-Pitre wrote.
Not everyone was critical of Guillory or the display of a former slave-owner's home in the seat of city-parish government. John Leonard posted that he supports the mayor's post.
Leonard said he thinks about the good and bad history when he sees a plantation. Everyone knows about the bad, he wrote.
"The good is when the slave mistress was given property or one of her family members would receive property because family members of the slave master did not come back home from the civil war," Leonard wrote.
Morgan replied, "What part of 'slave mistress' is good? Is that a position she applied for and gladly accepted with the appreciation of 'fringe benefits' that may later come?"
Poster Manda DeLassus, who said she no longer lives in Lafayette, had this to say about Guillory's post: "Says a person who allowed a Mouton statue to be removed because of the whining of a bunch of historically ignorant fools."
Both sides talked about history, with some saying the full history of plantations and slavery should be taught, the other critical of those who see plantations as symbols of hate and misery.
"If we are not taught history," Frank Caba wrote on Guillory's post, "we have no way of knowing how far we've come, and the bloody struggles here and abroad that enabled us to advance."
Pat Soileau agreed. "Very true. It's a shame that so many people seem to think that they can just magically somehow change what has happened by ignoring it because they don't like it or agree with it."
Nichelle Sterling may have said it best: "Plantation homes are beautiful places with ugly histories in my opinion."
After years of debate, in July a statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton was removed from city-owned land in downtown Lafayette where it stood since the 1920s. Alfred Mouton was the grandson of the founder of Lafayette. He died during the Civil War.