After spending two years in Los Angeles in his early 20s and the next decade mostly filming commercials in his hometown of Lafayette, Logan LeBlanc is making his directing debut with a more creative endeavor — a narrative short film that recently won a $25,000 French culture grant.
"It's tough being a creative in Lafayette and Louisiana sometimes because you have to convince people that there's merit in the work you're doing," LeBlanc said. "People tend to think of the creative community as frivolous sometimes. It's hard to quantify what we do for the money, so this grant is amazing. It show us that there's someone out there who cares about creatives.
"I don't think any of us got into this for commercials, even though that's what pays the bills. We got into this to tell stories, and this grant puts value to that."
LeBlanc's film, "17 Year Locust," tells the story of a struggling immigrant in south Louisiana who takes a job as a caregiver to a dying woman. She shares with him a secret that casts a haunting shadow on the American life that he has desperately been pursuing.
LeBlanc, 37, drew on a real world friendship as he developed a script and pitched it for #CreateLouisiana's annual French Culture Film Grant.
As LeBlanc observed his friend, a Haitian immigrant, assimilate to the culture and customs of south Louisiana, LeBlanc seemed to find parallels between the man's experience and that of his own Acadian ancestors.
"Not only is he this Haitian, French-speaking person in Lafayette who also has to deal with people questioning parts of his life," LeBlanc says. "But it also mirrored the Cajun thing. Cajuns are kind of fish out of water. There was an aspect of fear and keeping guarded and limiting what you let in. There's also this super warm and inviting side of all of that as well, but I guess an outsider will say getting into and being part of that circle of friends is tough."
The short film, which will run about 15 minutes, centers around a Haitian immigrant in south Louisiana named René who is trying to shed his culture and assimilate to his new life. He doesn't plan to teach his baby French, instead focusing on English and American customs.
When René takes a job as a caregiver for an elderly woman, his perspective changes.
"This Cajun woman who had to stop speaking French kind of like he did shares a secret with him," LeBlanc says. "And she helps him see things differently."
The film will premiere at the 2021 French Film Festival in partnership with the New Orleans Film Society. It will also be considered for airing on TV5MONDE, the French language TV station that sponsors the annual film grant.
"Synergistically #CreateLouisiana’s French Culture Film Grant mission fits perfectly with the objectives of TV5MONDE to shine a klieg light on and to build awareness and interest in francophone culture,” said Patrice Courtaban, chief operating officer of TV5MONDE USA, in a statement. “In turn, we are equally proud to continue to support the grant and the creativity of the wonderful filmmakers from the state of Louisiana.”
Now in its fourth year, the French Culture Film Grant recognizes indigenous filmmakers whose works celebrate the diverse culture of Louisiana.
This year's recipients received a $25,000 that will be used to fund the filming and production of "17 Year Locust." The exact timeline for filming isn't clear as the coronavirus continues to plague Louisiana residents and hospitals.
Trevor Navarre is writing the script and Allison Bohl DeHart is the producer for "17 Year Locust."
The film's name is a nod to the cicadas, often confused with locusts, of south Louisiana that spend 13 to 17 years underground before emerging briefly in swarms to shed their exoskeletons and lay eggs before returning to their underground homes. Some won't make it back to safety, however, as predators await them.
"It kind of mirrors René, the main character," LeBlanc said. "It's this animal that lives underground for 17 years and has to come up and shed its skin and live this super short life very different from what it knew before. As we were developing René as a character, that parallel was drawn, and I couldn't shake it.
"Then, of course, with cicadas being a noise that you hear around south Louisiana, it was another way to bring it back home."