Acadiana Animal Aid’s shelter in Carencro is preparing for a major facelift and the nonprofit’s leaders are asking the community to be part of the transformation.
The $250,000 revamp will improve the shelter’s efficiency, increase opportunities for animals to play and engage while at the shelter, and make the visitors experience more pleasant, executive director Jeanine Foucher said.
“We are so excited for what’s about to happen,” she said.
The renovations were made possible through a grant from Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit headquartered in Seattle that focuses on “people, pets and the planet” by partnering with thousands of charitable organizations globally to provide grants, supplies and program support.
The group does a variety of animal welfare work, from funding emergency medical care for shelter animals to renovating animal shelters through their Rescue Rebuild program, according to their website.
Foucher said Acadiana Animal Aid handles about 2,400 cats and dogs each year, with 80% of the animals coming from Louisiana municipal shelters where they’re at risk of euthanasia.
Some of those animals have found homes in other states with assistance from Greater Good’s Good Flights program, which sponsors air transport for shelter animals out of areas with high stray populations to states where they have a greater chance of adoption.
That existing relationship ultimately led to Acadiana Animal Aid’s nomination for the renovation and the team began working together on designs, Foucher said.
“They were looking at our facility and said these are the kinds of things that would not only enhance the shelter pet experience but will enhance the staff, volunteer and adopter experience. They’re really looking at it through this comprehensive lens and that’s one of the reasons we’re so excited. It’s not just about a renovation – it’s about a renovation that operationally will make us be the best shelter we can be,” she said.
The renovations will be broken up into two phases. Phase one will focus on renovations to the cat housing area, while phase two will focus on the dog kennel, play areas and the administrative area of the main building.
The cat upgrades include new epoxy flooring, fresh paint in each room, new play items and constructing a cat patio, an enclosed outdoor play area that will give the cats a new environment to explore, the executive director said.
The dogs will also get new epoxy flooring and upgrades to their play area, but the bulk of the overhaul will focus on replacing each of the chain link kennels with kennels that include a 3 ft. to 4 ft. high opaque plastic panel.
Foucher said the design is more in line with current best housing practices because it allows dogs to retreat and have privacy if they desire, rather than seeing their shelter mates at all times.
“[Rescue Rebuild] is always looking at how do we improve the functionality and operations, but also how do we enhance the enrichment aspects for the pets so that the time they’re [at the shelter] is as rewarding as it can be,” the executive director said.
The pet areas aren’t the only spaces getting a fresh look.
The shelter’s vet clinic will also get fresh paint and skirting around the building to give it a facelift, while the main lobby will be revamped and new signage will be installed to help direct guests.
The upgrades are as much about investing in the people who visit the shelter — workers, volunteers and adopters — as it is about the animals. Foucher said it’s important to her the staff and volunteers feel they’re valued and their time at Acadiana Animal Aid is well spent.
“Not only is this work extremely emotionally draining, it’s hot as hell in Louisiana and you’re outside. Especially on our canine care side, our caretakers are out cleaning kennels, walking dogs. It can be super, super hot and can be very draining on you physically,” Foucher said.
“We want them to feel not only really good about the fact that they’re caring for these animals but that we’re hopefully providing an environment where it’s operationally easy for them and where their interactions with the public feel positive,” she said.
Turning the renovation from a design on the page into reality will require community volunteer assistance. While Greater Good Charities will have a core team of eight to 10 people helping lead the upgrades, there are a few hundred volunteer time slots open for those interested in helping, Foucher said.
Volunteers for the first phase are needed from Sept. 11 to Sept. 20, while the second phase is expected to run from around mid-to-late October, she said. A range of volunteer needs exists, from painting walls to supplying food and refreshments for volunteer groups.
Once completed, the executive director said she thinks the renewed, brightened spaces will better reflect the hard work and passion the Acadiana Animal Aid team is bringing to local animal welfare work.
“We want our adopters, we want our fosters to have a sense of pride and a sense of confidence to say we know loving our pet came from this place,” Foucher said.