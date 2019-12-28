A few hours before the deadly Lafayette plane crash that took the lives of Carley McCord and four others, McCord posted a simple song lyric to her Instagram story.

"Only rainbows after rain. The sun will always come again," the lyric read. It comes from the song 'Keep your head up' by Andy Grammer.

+3 Carley McCord, killed in Lafayette plane crash, was a 'ray of sunshine;' see social media tributes Soon after officials identified Carley McCord as one of the five victims in the Lafayette plane crash on Saturday, the tributes started pourin…

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

By the end of the day Saturday, Grammer had noticed. The singer himself has ties to McCord's home state. His wife, singer Aijia Grammer, has family from Louisiana. Their first daughter is named Louisiana or 'Louie' for short.

"I just opened Instagram to see that a sweet girl had passed in a plane crash," Grammer wrote on Instagram. "She was a fan and her last post in her story was a lyric to my song Keep your head up. We are all so connected. @carleymccord Sending you love to wherever your soul has moved onto and sending your family tons of love."

Can't see the Instagram post above? Click here to see the video post.

Grammer explained that numerous people had reached out to him on social media about McCord's last post. He finished the post with an acapella version of the song and the lyrics "you gotta keep your head up" before pointing up to the sky and saying "We love you Carley."

Dozens of tributes to McCord were shared to social media throughout the day Saturday. One post fittingly called her a "ray of sunshine."

McCord, 30, was one of five people killed when a small plane crashed in Lafayette. It was traveling to Atlanta, Georgia.

Her husband, Steven Ensminger Jr. was not on the plane, and confirmed to The Associated Press that his wife was a passenger on the small plane departing Lafayette. Ensminger's father is the offensive coordinator for LSU, which played Oklahoma in a college football playoff game. Steve Ensminger coached in the game.

The other victims in the crash were identified as Carley McCord, Robert Crisp, Ian Biggs, Gretchen Vincent and Walker Vincent.