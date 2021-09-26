The chairwoman of the North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority, which hasn't met since 2016, called a meeting for Tuesday to fill board vacancies, but for the third time this year it might not have a quorum.
Brent Celestine, one of four NLRA board members Chairwoman Shytishia "Sam" Flugence reportedly was counting on to make up a quorum needed for the board to act, submitted his letter of resignation to the Lafayette City Council Clerk's Office on Friday, saying the last meetings he recalls attending were in January and February 2016.
Flugence, whose own term on the NLRA board expires Thursday, asked the Council Clerk's Office late Friday afternoon to post an Authority meeting notice for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clifton Chenier Center Auditorium, 220 W. Willow St.
She wants the board on Tuesday to fill vacant seats not filled by their respective appointing authorities for more than 30 days. Those seats, according to the agenda, are supposed to be filled by the former City-Parish Council District 3 councilman, state Representative for District 44 and state Senator for District 24.
Also on Tuesday's agenda, if a quorum is present, is a vote to allow Flugence to appoint an interim legal advisor and a vote to allow Flugence to seek candidates for executive director.
Legislation creating the NLRA says board members serve until replaced even though they are appointed for five-year tems with expiration dates. If seats are not filled within 30 days of being vacated, state legislation allows the Authority board to appoint interim members.
Twice in May Flugence attempted to call the board to meetings but failed to muster a quorum of at least four out of seven. It looks like that may happen again Tuesday.
The four Flugence was counting on to reach a quorum were herself; Ivan Ledet, appointed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in October 2020; Rickey Hardy, appointed in 2016 by the former senator for District 24 to serve until Sept. 30, 2020; and Celestine, appointed by the state representative for House District 96 to serve from September 2014 through September 2019.
Without a quorum of four, the board cannot legally vote to fill vacancies or take any other action.
State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, District 24, said he does not intend to make his two appointments to the board. State Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayete, District 44, said he is not filling his one appointment, and City Councilmen Pat Lewis and Glenn Lazard, Districts 1 and 5, said they will not make their appointments.
The last meeting in which a sufficient number of board members were in attendance to convene a quorum was in August 2016, according to meeting notices and minutes filed with the Louisiana Division of Administration. In September 2016, the meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.
Flugence, with the aid of Carlos Harvin, Guillory's chief of minority affairs, resurrected the Authority board after Pierre pre-filed legislation that would have expanded the boundaries to the entire parish and stripped Guillory of his lone appointment to the NLRA board.
At Guillory's request, the City Council was going to add $250,000 to the 2021-22 budget for the NLRA, but the council later pulled the money. Guillory vetoed that decision, restoring the money.
In order to override Guillory's veto and strip the money from the Authority, four out of five City and Parish Council members would have to agree on Oct. 5.
If Flugence maintains she is and has been an NLRA member since she was appointed by former City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux in 2016, she may be in violation of a state ethics rule that requires elected officials and those serving on volunteer boards to take ethics training every year.
According to the Ethics Administration's online database, Flugence took that training only once, in May 2016.
Ledet completed the ethics training in March and Hardy completed it in January, the database shows.