The Lafayette Public Library’s controversial “Drag Queen Story Time” event is being moved to a larger venue to accommodate an expected “overflow crowd and resulting safety concerns,” according to a library news release.

The event was scheduled to occur Oct. 6 at the main branch library, but is now to be held at the South Louisiana Community College. The event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature male University of Louisiana-Lafayette students dressed as women reading to children between the ages of 3 and 6. Plans for the event, which the library advertised last month in a newsletter, have stirred passionate arguments among those who support and oppose it.

The reading selection of three books was compiled by librarians. The books are: Strictly No Elephants by Lisa Mantchev; From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea by Kai Cheng Thom; and The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister.